Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Oct. 30 — Amy Martin, of 3 Jernigan Trail, Dunn, was charged with trespassing. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 6.
• Oct. 30 — James Erwin Holder, 66, of 1581 Ira B. Tart Road, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 21.
• Oct. 30 — Brand Racquel Blake, 35, of Autryville, was charged with resisting public officer and served an order for arrest on an out-of-county charge of felony probation violation. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Nov. 5.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.