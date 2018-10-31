Early voting explosion

- Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Voters were still lining up at the Sampson County Board of Elections on Tuesday, the 13th day of one-stop voting in the county. There are still four more days to cast ballots ahead of Nov. 6, with early voting coming to a close on Saturday. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent The Sampson County Board of Elections is one of three sites in the county where residents can vote early. There are also sites in Garland and Newton Grove to accommodate voters on opposite ends of Sampson. -

Thousands have come out to vote early in Sampson County leading up to Election Day — and the lines continue to stay long, especially in the heart of Clinton, with still several days remaining to cast ballots ahead of Nov. 6.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, 5,352 people early voted at three sites in Sampson, with the bulk of them — 4,181 — cast at the Sampson County Board of Elections Office, located at 120 County Complex Road, Building F, Clinton. There have been 1,171 votes cast at the two off-site locations, including 377 in Garland and 794 in Newton Grove.

Those two off-sites are located at Garland Town Hall, 190 S. Church Ave., and Newton Grove Fire Station, at 313 Weeksdale St. Hours will extend daily at all three sites from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through this Friday, Nov. 2; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.

One-stop voting kicked off on Oct. 17, with three sites open and additional days offered leading up to the Nov. 6 general election.

Sampson Board of Elections director Ashley Tew provided the early voting numbers to The Independent on Tuesday.

According to the voter breakdown, of the 5,352 people who had voted as of Tuesday, 2,415 were registered Democrats and 2,185 were Republican. Additionally, there were 747 unaffiliated and five were Libertarians. Voters included 2,939 females, 2366 males and 47 “undetermined.” Racial make-up included 3,427 white, 1,720 black, 68 American Indian, five Asian, eight multi-racial, 61 “other” and 63 “undetermined,” the numbers show.

The 5,352 early voters was already nearing the 6,148 who cast early ballots in the last midterm election in this county back in 2014 — with still four and a half days remaining. In fact, the early voting number was expected to near, if not exceed, the 6,718 who voted during the entirety of May’s primary in Sampson.

As of May’s primary, there were 38,101 total registered voters in Sampson County, including 13,926 Republicans, 16,337 Democrats, 7,730 unaffiliated and 108 Libertarian. The 6,718 votes meant a turnout of less than 18 percent. That percentage will undoubtedly grow by a great deal, election officials said.

The early voting boom is a trend being seen across the state.

According to state election officials, with several days of in-person early voting remaining, ballots cast so far in the 2018 general election already have exceeded all ballots cast early during the 2014 midterm election.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,225,892 North Carolinians had voted early this election, up 4.4 percent from 1,174,184 in 2014. The 2014 number was surpassed with six days remaining in this year’s in-person early voting period, which ends Saturday, state officials said Monday.

Also, by-mail absentee ballots are still being accepted by county boards of elections across the state. The deadline for those absentee requests passed Tuesday afternoon. Tew said approximately 325 were mailed out and due back by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

However, with more than 7 million registered voters in North Carolina, nearly 6 million people still have not cast ballots

“We hope millions of voters who have not yet made their voices heard will do so, either during early voting or on Election Day,” said Kim Westbrook Strach, executive director of the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement, stated in a release sent out to Tew and other election officials across the state.

In the 2014 midterms, final statewide voter turnout was 44 percent, or more than 2.9 million votes. Through 3:30 p.m. Monday, 17.3 percent of registered voters had cast ballots in 2018.

In 2014, the in-person early voting period was 10 days. This year, the early voting period spans 18 days. When the early voting period has concluded this week, polls will have been open for more than 500 hours for one-stop voters in Sampson.

The only day in the eventual 18-day period when early voting has not be available in Sampson is Sunday, Oct. 21.

Tew said Sampson’s sole Sunday, on Oct. 28, saw 241 voters come to the polls, including 167 in Clinton, 39 in Newton Grove and 35 in Garland. That number exceeded the early voting for the only Sunday in both 2014 and 2016, which saw 88 voters and 231 voters, respectively.

A local one-stop voting plan for the general election was unanimously approved back in July by the four-member Sampson Board of Elections, with all local boards facing a deadline to come up with a plan or face intervention by the N.C. State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement.

Less sites and more hours was a compromise made over the course of two summer meetings. The Sampson board also chose to keep hours the same at all sites to cut down on confusion. A second option presented back in the summer by Tew would have offered four off-sites in Garland, Newton Grove, Roseboro and Plain View, but due to the funds necessary to outfit and operate those sites, it would have meant eliminating all weekend voting other than the required final Saturday.

Ultimately, the board members agreed that they wanted to have weekend voting, rather than operate four off-sites as was done two years ago, a decision that was also motivated by cost concerns. There were three off-sites in 2014, which didn’t include Plain View.

A look at local races

There are a number of contested races on local ballots, with sheriff, Clerk of Court, District 3 commissioner, both N.C. House seats, State senatorial post and a judicial seat among them.

Democrat Tammy Grady and Republican Chris Fann are vying for Sampson County Clerk of Superior Court, a post currently held by Dwight S. Williams Jr., appointed to the office following former Clerk Norman Wayne Naylor’s retirement.

In the sheriff’s race, Democrat Freddie Butler is attempting to unseat Republican Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, who is seeking election to his fifth term. The two were also pitted against each other four years ago.

In the District 3 Sampson County commissioner’s race, incumbent Republican Sue Lee and Democrat Willie Bowden Sr. vying for the seat. Bowden ran against Lee as a write-in candidate four years ago.

The N.C. Senate’s District 10 race features Democrat Vernon R. Moore challenging Republican incumbent Brent Jackson, who was first elected in November 2010 before being reelected three times. He is seeking his fifth term.

In the N.C. House of Representatives, Democrats Raymond Smith Jr. and Robert Freeman Sr. are vying for the District 21 seat being vacated by longtime Rep. Dr. Larry Bell. Martin (Tony) Denning is running on the Democratic ticket for District 22, facing off incumbent Rep. William Brisson, who underwent a midterm party swap from Democrat to Republican last year. He is seeking his seventh term.

In the Superior Court Judge District 4A race, Republican Henry L. Stevens IV is facing off against Democrat and incumbent Albert D. Kirby Jr., who was appointed following the passing of Judge Doug Parsons last year.

Those with questions are encouraged to call the Sampson County Board of Elections, at 910-592-5796.

Well over 5,000 in Sampson vote early, with four days left

By Chris Berendt

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

