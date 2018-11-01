Midway robotics team honored

Midway Middle School Beta Club receives recognition from Sampson County Schools. The students are Cooper Bryan, Riley Heath, Ben West and Solomon Woods. -

A group of students is proud to be one of the best robotic teams in the nation.

The Midway Middle School Beta Club Robotics team earned a fifth place win at the National Junior Beta Club Convention. During the event held in Savannah, Ga., there was 18 states represented at the convention with each state having three teams. The eighth-grade team members are Cooper Bryan, Riley Heath, Ben West and Solomon Woods.

To honor the heritage of Sampson County, the students used a farm theme. Their robot “Ole Jr.” was named after the inventor of Legos, Ole Kirk Christiansen. The students used a Legos’ Mindstorm NX robot kit to build it.

“Ole Jr. can herd the cows an feed them hay,” said DeAnna McCullen, Beta Club advisor. “And if he runs over one of the cows in the process, everyone has steak for dinner.”

McCullen added that the students worked long hours after the school working on programming and testing. Props were also made for a farm scene including a barn, two silos, a fenced pasture, hay bales and cows.

Prior to the convention in Georgia, the team participated in the Division II Robotics Competition at the North Carolina Beta Club Convention. They came in second place with their robot “Doug the Doug,” which qualified them for the national contest.

The majority of the team members plan to build a new robot and compete in February and will be joined by others. Along with McCullen, Amy West advises the club. The team was recently honored by the Sampson County Schools Board of Education.

Established more than 80 years ago, the Beta Club is the largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization in America. The mission of the organization is to promote academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.

Midway Middle School Beta Club receives recognition from Sampson County Schools. The students are Cooper Bryan, Riley Heath, Ben West and Solomon Woods.

Students earn fifth at National Beta Convention

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

