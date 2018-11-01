Warren honored for dedicated service

Mary Sue Warren was honored for her dedicated service to Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church. -

Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church of Newton Grove held its 122nd homecoming Sunday, Oct. 7. During the celebration, Mary Sue Warren was honored by the church for her many years of ministry.

Warren began her church music calling at 12 years old, playing when needed at Oak Grove. She took piano lessons at Dunn High School and then expanded her education and talents at Greensboro College where she majored in piano, organ and Christian education. After marriage, Warren served at Pleasant Union Christian Church in Newton Grove as organist/pianist and choir director. Many years later, she returned to Oak Grove where she played the organ and the piano, directed the choir, worked with the youth, and taught Sunday School, continuing her dedication to music and educational ministry.

While not all of Warren’s years in church serve were spent at Oak Grove, that is where she started her journey and recently retired from her positions. On behalf of the church, Gail Holland presented Warren with an arrangement of flowers and a plaque featuring a musical motif.

The following is the speech read by Holland:

“We have been blessed with faithful and committed people who have been instrumental in making this church and community what it is today. Come of those people sadly have passed away. But there are those who are still here working on being an example to those coming along behind them. Today, we are going to honor one of those special people. This lady learned her values in a Christian home and has passed those values on to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In her life, she has shared her talents in many ways. As a teacher, she taught children with loving care and when the opportunity arose, she shared her faith with them. Not only did she teach school, she shared her knowledge of music by teaching piano and playing piano and organ. Once she was asked to play for a church service when she was overseas on vacation just by asking God to use her in His will that day. She has provided music for many couples to start their lives together in marriage and more times than can be counted, she has played “Going Home” as families have said goodbye to loved ones.

For many years in this church, she has served as Sunday school teacher. If you have never heard one of her lessons, you have truly missed out on a great blessing. she has also been our director of music and our choir director. As choir member, you have hears “Stay together,” Come in together,” “Say your words plainly,” Watch my hand,” and “Don’t slide.” She and Mrs. Joyce Bass worked with the children in the back. Those children are now grown and have children of their own who are singing in this church.

She is a lady of great faith that has helped her through many trials in her life. She has shared that faith and her love with all who know her. She always has an encouraging word and compliments for a job well done for the youngest person to the oldest. When she gives you a hug, you can be assured there is a lot of love behind it. A phrase that I will always remember and associate with her is, “Good or bad, God is always in control and He will take care of everything.”

Health issues have curtailed her physical activities but the giving of her love and sharing of her faith are as strong as ever. Her children and grandchildren refer to her as Sweet Thing. I am deeply honored to have been asked to have this part in our service today in honoring Oak Grove’s Thing, Mrs. Mary Sue Warren, for the years of service she has given to her church and community.”

