Carpentry class hammers away at SCC

Students at Sampson Community College waste no time getting right into their career of choice when working in its Building and Construction program. The carpentry class receives a good learning foundation — literally!

“This hands-on training gives them the same kind of techniques and experiences they will one day use at their job,” says Dustin Hatcher, Building and Construction Instructor at SCC. “We work with all aspects of woodworking here. Whether it’s a project for the community or specifically for the college, as it is in this case, they get to build a real building that will have to meet code at the end of the day. This cuts the bill in half for the college and gives our students real life work experience at the same time.” This building will serve as a storage unit for the college’s Maintenance department.

The Building Construction Technology curriculum at the college is designed to prepare individuals to apply technical knowledge and skills to the fields of architecture, construction, construction management, and other associated professions. Graduates will qualify for entry-level jobs in architectural, engineering, construction and trades professions as well as positions in industry and government. The course offers instruction in construction equipment and safety; site preparation and layout; construction estimating; print reading; building codes; framing; masonry; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; electrical and mechanical systems; interior and exterior finishing; and plumbing.

Alexander Peterson, a student in the program appreciates how much the experience will help in in the future.

“We get to set posts for the shelter. This helps us know how to do it. We lay the plan out, dig the holes and set the posts ourselves. After this, we will build a roof and put it on. We will work on roof when done. This program is invaluable. The sooner you get into it, sooner you can get job.”

Overall employment of construction laborers and helpers is projected to grow 12 percent from 2016 to 2026, faster than the average for all occupations. Employment of construction laborers is projected to grow 12 percent from 2016 to 2026, faster than the average for all occupations. For more information, contact Dustin Hatcher at [email protected]

Students prepare to set a beam during construction. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_carpentry.jpg Students prepare to set a beam during construction.