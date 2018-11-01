Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 29 — Amanda Denise Hinson, 37, of Budget Inn, Southeast Boulevard, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Nov. 13.

• Oct. 29 — Vadieyier Labristol Graham, 41, of 307 Byrd St., Green Acres Group Home, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $400; court date is Nov. 19.

• Oct. 31 — Jose Neri Gonzales, 27, of 105 Melvin Road, Harrells, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, speeding, failure to secure passenger under 16 and window tint violation. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 18.

Incidents/investigations

• Oct. 31 — Brandon Tyndall of Autryville reported a vehicle break-in and theft of a phone, assorted hand tools, a chainsaw and cash, valued at $2,200. Damage estimated at $600.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

