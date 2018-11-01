Six vying for Miss MHS title

The Miss Midway High School Scholarship pageant will be held Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. The theme of this year’s pageant is ‘There’s No Place Like Home’. Contestants will be competing in private interview, fitness and healthy lifestyle, talent and evening gown. Hannah Wilson, Miss Midway 2018, will crown one of these lovely young ladies as the 53rd Miss Midway High School. Pictured are Victoria McLamb, Natalie McPhail, Ashante Warren, Halle Mead, Payton Sills and Taylor Bass. -

The Miss Midway High School Scholarship pageant will be held Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. The theme of this year’s pageant is ‘There’s No Place Like Home’. Contestants will be competing in private interview, fitness and healthy lifestyle, talent and evening gown. Hannah Wilson, Miss Midway 2018, will crown one of these lovely young ladies as the 53rd Miss Midway High School. Pictured are Victoria McLamb, Natalie McPhail, Ashante Warren, Halle Mead, Payton Sills and Taylor Bass.