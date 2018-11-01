Christmas musical rehearsals continue

“A Christmas Story” was originally a movie that premiered in 1983, then music was added and it became a musical comedy and went to Broadway in 2012. Dan Holland found the rights to the show and now you will have the opportunity to see this play at the Sampson Community Theater which will open at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 for the first of six performances.

Make your plans to see this funny show that will make you appreciate Christmas and the shopping season. Bring the whole family to this show as there is nothing in the show to cause concern.

Matthews Pharmacy and Gifts is proudly sponsoring “A Christmas Story”. We thank them for helping to keep the live arts active in Sampson County.

2019 Season

February — Pocahontas, the Musical

March — Blithe Spirit

May — Sister Act

Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical

August — Memphis

October — The Savannah Sipping Club

December — A Christmas Carol

Theater camp — TBA

This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

The statistics on sanity are that one out of every four Americans is suffering from some form of mental illness. Think of your three best friends … if they’re okay, then it’s you.

A smile costs nothing but gives much. It takes but a moment, but the memory of it sometimes lasts forever.

Keep your words soft and sweet, just in case you have to eat them.

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theater.

