‘Outdoor Zone’ ministry keeps children active

Video gaming is occupying more and more time from today’s youth, and one local church wanted to start a children’s ministry that pulled them away from the electronic screens and outside to enjoy creation.

Mintz Outdoor Zone is a children’s ministry started by Mintz Baptist Church in an effort to provide a program for children that is different than any other program being offered through the church. Jennifer Warren, one of the ministry’s organizers, said the goal of the events is to provide more time for ministering to the children and provide a friendly and safe event parents can feel comfortable dropping their children off for a few hours on a Saturday.

“We saw a need to begin a children’s program, but wanted it to be different from programs previously done at our church,” Warren said. “We wanted to have a significant amount of time to spend with the children we are ministering to and also provide an event that parents can feel comfortable dropping their children off for a few hours on Saturdays.”

Mintz Outdoor Zone meets the third Saturday of every month for four hours at the church. Children ages 8 to 18 are invited to come out and enjoy a variety of outdoor activities.

“Our mission is to explore God’s word by getting children outside in God’s creation,” Warren explained.

The ministry is designed to take kids outside and learn new skills such as first aid, survival skills, hunting, kayaking, canoeing, trail hiking and fishing. The program, Warren explained, is led by parents within the church who want to share their love of God’s through outdoor activities.

“We believe being outside is beneficial to one’s mental, physical and spiritual health and children are not getting enough exposure,” Warren said. “It has been rewarding to watch the children learn a new skill or overcome a fear, and in the process, build confidence in themselves.”

For October’s ministry, Warren said the church hosted First Responder’s Day, inviting local police, fire and rescue departments, as well as the Duke Life Flight helicopter and give the children a chance to learn about safety and first aid skills.

”We have a different activity planned for each month and post on our Facebook page upcoming events planned,” Warren said. “We meet at Mintz Church, but may travel to local areas depending on the activity planned.”

Past activities include fishing in local ponds and pier fishing at Topsail Island, paracord brading, first aid survival skills, learning how to kayak, wilderness shelter building, hunter safety, orienteering, and trail walking at Ravenrock. The group typically cooks lunch over a campfire and closes each meeting with a devotion.

All events are open to the public and free of charge.

Anyone interested in more information about Mintz Outdoor Zone or how to participate, contact Warren at [email protected] or via the Facebook page at Mintz Outdoor Zone.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

