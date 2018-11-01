Preparing for what’s soon to come

What weighs heavily and happily on your heart with happenings in November? My favorite month brings to mind: voting day, raking leaves, end of daylight savings time, longer nights, cooler weather, Thanksgiving Day, Macy’s Parade, turkey – dressing – pumpkin pie, shopping sprees, experiencing the splendor of autumn, and 11th month preparation for celebrating Jesus’ birthday.

National voting day reminds Americans to celebrate the blessings of life, liberty, pursuit of happiness, and freedom to vote for candidates of choice to lead local, state, and national government in the land we call home! From sea to shining sea, turmoil and troubles take precedence of what we see on social media and with our own eyes. Biased, bad news paints bleak pictures of America the beautiful. What can we do to clean up our country and carry on the legacy of being one nation under God with liberty and justice for all! We can pray, put God first, vote for Christian leaders, and let our little lights shine lovingly for America the land of the brave and the free.

My mother’s small calendar with silver rings sat on her windowsill for decades. She read to her family a daily verse that started our day off with a word from the Lord. I’ve been flipping the little cards on silver rings the past eighteen years. When mother passed away, her little calendar found its way to my windowsill. Taking a break from writing my November story, I headed to the kitchen, turned the tattered page of mother’s calendar, and read the verse from 11 Chronicles 7:14 while waiting for the last drop of coffee to fill my favorite cup. James and I embraced the message on our mug – ‘Every day together is a gift from above’!

Knowing I should share both scripture and saying, I sipped my coffee to the last drop while searching for a channel broadcasting good news in America. None could be found! Finally, a few seconds of Good Samaritans collecting food for hungry people completed the hourly news with me wondering, “why don’t we do what Jesus told the woman at the well to do…’Go and tell the good news’?”

Good news and miracles are happening among us but bad news reeks mayhem saturating social media like the mad itch! Choosing channels where good preaching and praising prevail can make a difference. It puts what hearts and homes across America need in proper perspective.

The saying on our mug sends a powerful message to enjoy each day together while taking time to thank God for all gifts great and small. The scripture reminds us to stay humbly and honorably connected to Christ and on Him call or when least expected – in His perfect timing… we will one day fall!

“If my people who are called by my name humble themselves and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

Healing in America can happen when we humbly turn our eyes upon Jesus and hear praying prevail throughout neighborhoods from sea to shining sea! Yes, God can! He promises to heal our land and make America great again when we humble ourselves, pray, and seek Thee!

November’s blessings will come and go quickly my friends. May we be still and know that God is still God … on His throne – watching, waiting, and willing to heal our home sweet home. Let us unite in Christian love and for what is right in God’s eyes … Stand Strong!

I eagerly anticipate the privilege to vote, cooler weather, my family gathering for parade watching and good eating, holiday shopping, putting up our singing Christmas tree for the first time since James went to heaven, wrapping gifts, Hallmark Christmas movies, and daily cleansing my heart and home – room by room! How about you?

If we call on Christ, humble ourselves in this busy – burdensome – blessed season, pray, seek God, and turn from our wicked ways… we can enjoy our gifts from above, have peace and joy abound, love the gift of togetherness morning – night – and noon, and be prepared for Christmas and Christ … for they are both coming soon!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

