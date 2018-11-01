Come, let us reason together

Isaiah, known as the Messianic prophet, prophesied to Judah prior to their being taken into Babylonian captivity. As with most prophets, he pled with them to turn away from their sins and turn back to faithfully serving the God of heaven that chose to build the nation of Israel from His servant Abraham many years previously. Early in the book of Isaiah, he wrote, “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though yours sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool. If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land: But if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it”. Though on many occasions, in an attempt to get Israel to turn back to God, the prophets leaned heavily upon the emotions of Israel by reminding them of all that God had done for them, here the prophet Isaiah urges them to take a different route. He urges the use of their intellect.

The word “reason” speaks of the use of the intellect. There has long been two distinct avenues of individual guidance in the live of man, intellect and emotion. Discussion and argument has often taken place in an effort to determine which of the two should be followed. This provides opportunity for either of two great errors: following intellect only or following emotion only, for both are needed. In fact, they are connected in God’s word in such a manner that one cannot be followed without the other. Both emotion and intellect spring from the same source, the Bible heart. We are all familiar with the statement of Jesus when He said that the first and great commandment was that we are to love the Lord with all our heart (Matt. 22:37), thus the emotion of love comes from the heart. But, the writer of Hebrews stated that the word of God was sharp enough to be a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart (Heb. 4:12), thus one’s thoughts come from the heart. It is really important that all of our emotions be guided by the intellect.

When it comes to determining what one must believe and do in the realm of serving the Lord, it is the intellect that must be used. Isaiah said they needed to reason together, not each follow their own feelings. Intellect can determine truth, emotion leads to individualism or division. Jesus did say that one is to continue in His word and that one will know the truth, not feel the truth which will set one free (John 8:31-32). After determining by way of the intellect what is to be done, use the emotion, for it is to be done with all our heart.

When the emotions of man comes into play, man has a tendency to join multitudes who have varying beliefs and practices to be in harmony with God and in line for a heavenly home. Isaiah spoke of reasoning but noted two real possible conditions of the soul and that every accountable person is within one of those two realms. One is either in sin or washed clean. John defined sin for us when he wrote, “…for sin is the transgression of the law” (I John 3:4). When one is “in sin”, he is out of the proper relationship with God. Isaiah states later in his writings, that sin separates one from God (Isa. 59:1-2). From the garden of Eden on it has been stated and illustrated that the wages of sin is death (Gen. 2:17; Rom. 6:23). It is also clearly taught that all, with the exception of the Son of God, have sinned (Rom. 3:23; I John 1:8, 10). This is where the second of those two conditions that Isaiah speaks of us reasoning about comes in, for he instructs us to reason about being washed clean. The apostle Paul spoke of a number of sins that would keep one from inheriting the kingdom of God and then stated to those Corinthians Christians, “And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God” (I Cor. 1:9-11).

Isaiah’s instructions concerning reasoning indicated that there were two avenues one can take in reference to having a clean soul, obedience or disobedience to God’s word. Obedience would lead to the clean soul whereas disobedience would leave a soul stained crimson with the guilt of sin. Though the multitudes of times past and of the time present shun strict obedience to God’s word, the scriptures teach and illustrate the necessity of obedience to His word if one is to escape the torments of hell and enjoy the blessings of heaven. Paul said that when the Lord returned, He will take vengeance on those that obey not the gospel of Christ (II Thess. 1:7-9). Isaiah also spoke of reasoning about the assurance we can have of those things just discussed. He pointed out that it had come straight from the mouth of God. In other words God said so. Though many speak of not having proof of certain things that the word of God promises, thus having to accept it by faith, the fact is that if God said so, what greater proof could anyone ask for since God can neither make mistakes or lie.

Not everyone will be saved in the last day, but everyone has the opportunity. Use the intellect to ascertain what one must do and then do it from the heart.

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

