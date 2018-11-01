This article will address the question many are asking. Why is there so much hate among believers?

Jesus Christ said in Matthew 5: 43, “You have heard that it has been said, thou shall love thy neighbor, and hate thine enemies.” During Jesus time, this was a common belief and saying. It appears the same is true today. More than ever, we have races hating each other, we have Democrats hating Republicans and vice versa, we have church members hating members of other churches, we even have Preachers hating Preachers.

In the very next verse of Matthew 5:44, Jesus changed all of that by saying, “But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you.” Did you notice, Jesus was also giving us a true definition of who your enemies. Your enemy is anyone who curse, anyone who hate you, anyone who despitefully use you and anyone who persecute you.

We all have enemies because we all have people who treat us in the way described above. But as followers of Christ we are to love them anyway. We express that love by blessing those who curse us, by doing good to those who hate us, by praying for them who use us and persecute us. Jesus Christ never gives us a command that we are unable to obey.

On the surface it is obvious how difficult it is to love our enemies. Jesus himself had to give us something in order for us to obey this command. The only way we can obey this command is if we have the love of God in our hearts. That is exactly what happens the moment a person accepts Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. Romans 5:1-5 tells us the Love of God has been shed abroad in our hears by the HOLY SPIRIT, which is given to us at conversion.

Jesus also said, at John 13:34-35, “A new commandment I give unto you, that you love one another as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this shall all men know that you are my disciples, if you have love one to another.”

So the answer to the question above is this: Many who say they are saved are not really saved. Too many believers are judging the salvation of a person based on their sin or sins. We should, however, never judge a person’s salvation, but Jesus makes it perfectly clear, that your salvation will be reflected on how you treat and love one another. There is another common saying. Everybody in church is not saved and just because a person call themselves a believer, does not mean that they are!

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the pastor at Kingdom of God Ministries.

