UW urges local investment

The United Way of Sampson County has invested more than $3.5 million into the community over the last 27 years, only improving lives and helping friends and neighbors in need.

The 2018 campaign is currently underway and the goal for the United Way of Sampson County has been set at $175,000.

According to Nancy Carr, executive director for Sampson County’s United Way, the annual campaign’s primary purpose is to provide funding to local agencies and programs that make a positive impact in the community.

“The money raised in Sampson County stays here to improve the quality of life for residents living in our county,” Carr noted.

United Way will allocate funds to 11 partner agencies in Sampson County, as well as provide a mini-grant to one agency in 2018.

According to Carr, 87 percent of what is raised each year is dispersed among local agencies supported through United Way of Sampson County.

“We operate a very efficient operation and pride ourselves as being among charities with the lowest overhead, meaning more money is invested in our community,” Carr explained.

While more money might leave local communities under other UW chapters, that is not the case with Sampson’s.

Carr credited several of the organization’s “pacesetters” with getting the 2018 campaign started right. Among them are Smithfield Foods, Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools. To date, United Way has reached 50 percent of the $175,000 goal. However, Carr stressed, it’s still important to give.

“The campaign is down a little from previous years, most likely as a result of generous giving to assist with hurricane survivors,” Carr said. “But we hope our community will understand the importance of our annual campaign and invest in our county’s future as well.”

Local United Way president Catherine Ezzell Joyner agrees, adding that it’s up to the community to make a difference.

“This is our community, and it’s up to us to make it the best it can be,” Joyner said. “With your support, Sampson County can be a place where every man, woman, and child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

Current partner agencies with United Way are CAFE, Sampson County Department of Aging, Boy Scouts of America Tuscarora Council, Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program, Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Plains, Sampson County Child Advocacy Center, Sampson County 4-H, Sampson County Firefighters Association, Sampson County Health & Wellness, Sampson County Friends of Education and Special Olympics Sampson County.

For some of these agencies, the money received through United Way is the only source of funding for the organization, which must be a non-profit organization.

“It is important to remember, that the money so generously given by those living in our community is used to improve the lives of friends and neighbors who live in Sampson County,” Carr said. “Your support is an investment in our community’s future success. We are committed to building a stronger community, together.”

Some agencies have been turned down due to the fact they do not meet United Way’s guidelines. For any group, whether selected as a partner agency or not, the United Way reaches out to give them tips and assistance as much as they can.

Assistance is available to non-profit, 501-C3, non religious affiliated organizations who qualify to become a partner agency.

In the past, United Way of Sampson County was able to:

• sponsor the Special Olympics Spring Games and allow more than 200 athletes to participate and enjoy the spirit of competition and success;

• help serve hundreds of children who were victims of sexual or severe physical abuse by funding forensic interviews and medical exams to assist in the arrest and prosecution of suspects;

• provide fire safety coloring books to thousands of elementary students who learned the lifesaving technique of stop, drop and roll;

• invest in teacher mini grants enriching student learning;

• fund the building of wheelchair ramps for older adults and children with disabilities;

• invest in youth development programs focused on teaching skills needed to succeed in life and exciting “learning by doing” experiences;

• fund utility and personal hygiene assistance to those in need;

• provide for mammograms for under-insured women ensuring early detection of breast cancer.

In addition to partnering with local agencies, Carr said the local organization has positioned the local United Way to help respond during disasters with their community assistance trailer. Following Hurricane Florence, United Way of Sampson County provided immediate assistance to flood victims in the Ivanhoe, Garland and Harrells areas by delivering clean up kits, hygiene kits, sheets, towels and more.

“We are most appreciative to the businesses, individuals and churches that supplied many of the items we distributed,” Carr said. “The annual campaign is very important as it provides funding for so many beneficial programs in our community. Although we are most grateful for the donations to our Disaster Relief Fund, we need our annual campaign to finish strong so that we can continue to support local agencies that deliver so many rich programs to our community.”

For more information, contact the United Way of Sampson County at 910-592-4263 or visit www.unitedwaysampson.org. The application is available online by visiting www.unitedwaysampson.org and visiting the Agency Resources tab.

United Way halfway to $175K goal

By Kristy D. Carter

