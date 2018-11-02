Teen suspect arrested, back behind bars

Rich -

A teenager linked to a home invasion in the Roseboro area last year is now back behind bars on charges related to a break-in case from 2016, according to reports from local law enforcement.

Linwood Dion Rich, 18, of 4170 Hayne Stretch Road, Roseboro, was previously charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Rich was taken into custody by Clinton Police officers earlier this week at the Budget Inn in Clinton and served orders for his arrest on the felony offenses.

While specific details on the offenses were not immediately available, the warrants on the felony charges were the latest on the teenager. Those warrants were issued Oct. 10 in the case by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Police served them.

Rich’s bond set at $100,000 secured bond for the charges against him. According to sheriff’s officials, the warrants were for failing to appear in court to face those 2016 charges, even as offenses for a home invasion in 2017 are still pending.

Rich was previously arrested at the beginning of 2017 in connection with a separate investigation of a home invasion on Lucas Road, Roseboro, that occurred the early-morning hours of Jan. 22, 2017. During the home invasion, three suspects forcibly entered the residence and assaulted the occupants, Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities said at the time.

Then just 16 years old, Rich was one of three suspects — Jimmy McKoy Rouse, then 21, and Rodney Dereck Williams, then 28, were the others — linked to the home invasion. Investigators subsequently arrested Williams and Rich on charges of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy. Williams received an additional charge of probation violation.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, later located Rouse in Greenville and served warrants for first degree burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of first degree kidnapping and discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Rouse was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $2 million bond for the charges. Rich was placed under a $1 million bond and Williams under $1.025 million bond, according to previous reports.

A check of criminal histories through the North Carolina Department of Public Safety database revealed no record of any convictions on the three men on those charges or the case last year. The 2017 home invasion case is still pending, however its disposition in Sampson County Court was not immediately clear.

Home invasion suspect facing felonies in 2016 break-in

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

