Halloween fun on the square

Dressed as vampires, Dave Makara and his wife Kim enjoy Halloween festivities with their son, Isaac, and dog, Presley. - Journie and Jauari Faison pose for a picture while waiting in line to get candy. - Officers from the Clinton Police Department enjoy giving trick-or-treaters glow necklaces. - Brent and Dana McGuirt walk though Downtown Clinton with their children for ‘Halloween on The Square.’ - - Troy Owens collects candy in his dinosaur costume. - - Diamond Cruz enjoys Halloween festivities. - - A line of trick-or-treaters and their parents form in Downtown Clinton. - - Ariane Smith of Mount Gilead Baptist Church, right, shows Robin Cooper and her daughter, Jillian, a magic trick. She was one of many children who filled up their bags and buckets with treats during the Wednesday night event. It was sponsored by the Clinton Main Street Program and Clinton Recreation Department. - - Dressed as Superman, Brody participates in festivities with family members Jamie and Mackenzie. - - In her Mickey Mouse costume, Ava Stringfield smiles while her father Thelton. - - Easton Rose Garnett wears lighted fair wings while admiring Halloween decorations. - - Easton Rose Garnett pets rabbits provided by the Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club. Her parents J.J. and Tina Garnett also enjoyed the festivities. - - Clinton Police Officers enjoy handing out glow necklaces to a child dressed as Batman. - - Lisa Osthues from the City of Clinton Public Works Department hands out treats to a trick-or-treater for ‘Halloween on the Square.’ - -

Dressed as vampires, Dave Makara and his wife Kim enjoy Halloween festivities with their son, Isaac, and dog, Presley.

Diamond Cruz enjoys Halloween festivities.

Troy Owens collects candy in his dinosaur costume.

In her Mickey Mouse costume, Ava Stringfield smiles while her father Thelton.

Dressed as Superman, Brody participates in festivities with family members Jamie and Mackenzie.

Ariane Smith of Mount Gilead Baptist Church, right, shows Robin Cooper and her daughter, Jillian, a magic trick. She was one of many children who filled up their bags and buckets with treats during the Wednesday night event. It was sponsored by the Clinton Main Street Program and Clinton Recreation Department.

Brent and Dana McGuirt walk though Downtown Clinton with their children for ‘Halloween on The Square.’

Journie and Jauari Faison pose for a picture while waiting in line to get candy.

Easton Rose Garnett pets rabbits provided by the Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club. Her parents J.J. and Tina Garnett also enjoyed the festivities.

A line of trick-or-treaters and their parents form in Downtown Clinton.

Easton Rose Garnett wears lighted fair wings while admiring Halloween decorations.

Officers from the Clinton Police Department enjoy giving trick-or-treaters glow necklaces.

Lisa Osthues from the City of Clinton Public Works Department hands out treats to a trick-or-treater for ‘Halloween on the Square.’

Clinton Police Officers enjoy handing out glow necklaces to a child dressed as Batman.