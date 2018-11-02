No shooting at Lakewood, officials say

Despite rumors that circulated Friday and spread like wildfire on social media, there was no shooting at Lakewood High School. Lakewood and law enforcement officials attempted to quell that misinformation and calm parents’ nerves, sending out mass messages to parents, stakeholders and media outlets.

Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said he received several inquiries Friday morning regarding a school shooting at Lakewood High School.

”Please be advised there has NOT been a school shooting at any Sampson County School,” he stated via email. “There will be no further information to release since the incident does involve juveniles. Deputies will remain on scene throughout the day as a precaution and to ensure parents that their children are safe.”

A message “for all parents, students and stakeholders of Lakewood High School” was also sent out by school officials, further explaining the situation. It noted that an administrators were notified on Thursday afternoon of a threat made against two students at the school.

“We immediately involved Sampson County Schools administration and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Department,” the message sent out Friday stated. “(On Friday) morning, Lakewood High School administrators and Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies intercepted the individuals who allegedly made the threat as they arrived on campus.

“These individuals were secured, no weapons were found and the school resumed normal operations despite an unrelated issue that left us without power for about an hour this morning,” the message continued. “At this time, the school and all students and faculty are safe. There has NOT — I repeat — there has NOT been a shooting at the school. We consider the threat to have passed and this situation to be resolved at this time.”

In order to assist the school in returning to its normal operation and instructional routine, school officials requested that “everyone refrain from unfounded posts on all social media outlets.”

”If there is a need for additional updates,” school officials stated, “they will be made through the Sampson County Schools Blackboard system.”

