School board gives budget nod of approval

The Clinton City Board of Education has finally given its nod of approval to the more than $30 million total budget, but not before members continued to delve into some of administration’s proposed spending.

Newly hired superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson has proposed saving the school system more than $400,000 in this year’s local budget. Johnson initially proposed freezing the staff’s supplements at the 2017-18 rate as part of those savings — and $86,000 savings — but quickly withdrew the proposal after board members expressed concern

After tweaks were made, Johnson’s proposal still includes a $408,821 savings, but leaves those supplements untouched. Items taking the largest hit include summer school and professional development, while other items, like teacher assistant funds, were shifted to other budgets.

The proposed total cut for professional development, according to Johnson, is $51,325 — $30,000 of that cut from the central office staff. The staff will continue to receive professional development, but more will be done in house on a system-wide basis. Personal development amounts to training for staff on varying levels.

As of Thursday night, board members were asked to adopt the proposed local budget, which included an increase in the budget allotment for workshop expenses and allowable travel for board members from $9,500 to $14,000.

Before approval was made, board member Dr. Stuart Blount asked the board to once again consider the fact that the board was agreeing to increase travel expenses for the board, but travel expenses for the entire staff was cut.

Following additional discussion, board members voted to not increase the travel allowance for the board members, but budget the item at $9,500.

Summer school is taking a $110,200 cut, partially due to state changes in the retesting and remediation requirements. After already cutting instructional supply money to 80 percent of last year’s proposed amount, an additional $3,000 has been cut, taking it to 75 percent of last year’s budgeted amount.

The original proposed fund balance appropriation was $1,187,404. After recent changes, the new proposed fund balance appropriation is $779,123 — with the total local budget proposed at $6,058,278.

According to Johnson, the largest funded item for Clinton City Schools is personnel, with nearly 92 percent of the total budget amount going to pay for salaries, insurance, retirement and hospitalization. While some of those salaries are paid from local funds, many are paid from state or federal funds.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

