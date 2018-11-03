NC 24 project pushed back

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent A look at one of the new concrete islands on N.C. 24 (Sunset Avenue) in Clinton, the construction of which are currently ongoing. The completion of the project is expected in the spring. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Orange barrels have been ever-present on N.C. 24 in Clinton, but completion of the project, while delayed again, is on the horizon. Crews were not able to do any work for 6-8 weeks on the roadway after Florence. -

September’s sizable weather event will likely mean several more months of construction on N.C. 24, as the timeline for work on the long-running project in the heart of Sampson has been pushed back again — to spring of next year, according to state transportation officials.

In August, N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) officials informed county officials that the N.C. 24 project estimated extending through Clinton should be “substantially complete” by December, with anticipated completion in January 2019. That was some 14 months past the initial target for work to be compteted.

Now the new target is moving again.

“Hurricane Florence has altered the schedule of the project,” Keith Eason, district/resident engineer for NCDOT, told The Independent when reached this week. “Little or no work was performed for 6-8 weeks following the hurricane. Substantial completion will likely not take place in December, with final work possibly taking place as late as spring 2019.”

The median work is currently the goal, as some of the concrete islands splitting the middle of the traffic lanes have been cnostructed in recent weeks, and will continue, with median curb and gutter to follow. Minor grading and seeding will take before final asphalt and traffic signals go up, Eason noted.

The project, and the makeshift traffic pattern posed by a slew of orange barrels, has drawn the ire of motorists who have complained about perceived lack of progress and the daily snarl especially during peak traffic on Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24).

Commissioner Jerol Kivett took NCDOT to task back in August, saying complaints were omnipresent. In August, Eason said the majority of the delay was due to utility relocation. Mother Nature has only compounded matters.

Work on the entire N.C. 24 project began in October 2013 and was, for a time, slated for a November 2017 completion. That was then revised to March 2018 and, last year, DOT officials said the timeline for the project was delayed to early 2019, with utility relocation in Clinton possibly extending that even further.

“That’s an additional 433 days,” Eason said in August of the revised January 2019, compared to the original November 2017. “A majority of that — somewhere around 320 days — was due to a lot of trouble with outside utility relocation early on, just getting a lot of those out of the way to get the project rolling. That did a lot of the damage up front, that nobody really saw. So (the contractor) has been allowed those days.”

At the time, Kivett said it seemed little progress was being made.

“I have never built a road … but it seems to have been poorly managed and designed, just from the outside looking in,” said Kivett. “This is what we’re hearing from everybody who rides by there every day. There seems to be very little progress going on and very little construction going on, and no workers around. Everyone is complaining — it just takes so much time to go from point A to point B, and then turn around and come back, and it’s the same every time.”

Eason said he understood the concerns and apologized at the time for any delays faced by motorists.

“If you’ve been through there, you’ve seen a lot of barrels, a lot of construction,” Eason said in the summer. “At times, it does seem slow because the contractor is starting to get in small places so he’s having to work in small sections now because he’s getting to the end of work.”

The 40-mile N.C. 24 Improvement Project running through the center of Sampson County will serve as a major connector between Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune. When completed, the nearly half-billion dollar project will consist of a four-lane highway, stretching from Cumberland County to I-40 near Warsaw. The project is broken down into four segments stretching from Cumberland County to U.S. 421/701 Bypass (Faircloth Freeway) in Clinton.

A fifth segment extending from Faircloth Freeway past Moltonville Road is planned for the future.

The completed A and B segments have already brought a significant facelift to Cumberland and western Sampson. Segments C and D are both completely in Sampson, with C extending from Dowdy Road to SR 1303 (Mitchell Loop Road) and D going from Mitchell Loop Road to Faircloth Freeway.

The Fred Smith Company Construction is handling those C and D segments, which combined for a nearly $100 million project area that includes 16 miles of highway construction, eight new bridges, 78,000 linear feet of curb and gutter, 60,000 linear feet of water and sewer line, 72,000 linear feet of storm drainage and 370,000 tons of asphalt, according to previous figures provided by the contractor.

Eason did tell county officials that once the asphalt work was completed on the outside, traffic would shift to those new lanes so median work in the center could be finished and the islands constructed, a transition that is now taking place.

When announcing the January completion date, about five weeks before Florence hit, Eason did warn of other potential unforeseen delays, with weather always a looming factor.

Flo delays expected completion to spring 2019

By Chris Berendt

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

