Miss CHS crowned

Maura Westbrook was crowned the 2019 Miss Clinton High School. Pictured are Zaikya Johnson, Extra Effort Award; Amaya Apolinario, second runner up; Westbrook, also Overall Talent Award; Kendall Spell, first runner up; and Jade Harris, Miss Congeniality. -

Maura Westbrook was crowned the 2019 Miss Clinton High School. Pictured are Zaikya Johnson, Extra Effort Award; Amaya Apolinario, second runner up; Westbrook, also Overall Talent Award; Kendall Spell, first runner up; and Jade Harris, Miss Congeniality.