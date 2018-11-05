Hair raising results from new program

Teresia Cobb teaches students Sherrell Rivers and Tanisha Brinson. -

A long anticipated program offered through Sampson Community College is in full swing. The first class in the colleges Natural Hair Care program, offered through the Workforce Development and Continuing Education Division, is underway and enthusiastic students have plans way beyond their certification.

Teresia Cobb, Natural Hair Care instructor at SCC, says the program was created to meet public demands for it. “Since 1950s, these techniques have been around but now over the years a lot of new twists have been added to natural hair care,” she says. Enhancements like African braids, twists locks, weaves. There are so many layers and so many opportunities to be creative. When these students leave, they will get certificates and graduate and become professionals.”

The Natural Hair Care discipline focuses on services that feature tension on hair strands or roots by twisting, wrapping, extending, or locking hair by hand or mechanical device and includes the use of artificial or natural hair. Upon completion, students would be able to work in any salon or manage a Natural Hair Care salon. Because SCC is committed to provide affordable education and workforce training the Natural Hair Care program came about. The program design creates opportunities for individuals to enhance educational training as well as specialized credentialing.

“I’m going make my living from this one day,” said student, Tanisha Brinson. “I will open my own shop. Right now, I’m taking this class and working under someone in a shop now. I have always had a passion for hair and this allows me to take the next step in my career path”

Upon completion, students would be able to work in any salon or manage a Natural Hair Care salon. The program prepares students for the state exam. Once complete, they can earn their licenses and become a natural hair care specialist. This provides value to our current curriculum. For more information about this program, contact Katie Brown, Director at [email protected] or 910-900-4055 or Loreta Jones, Cosmetology Department Chair at [email protected] or 910-900-4009.

