Longevity service recognized

Suzette Smith, deputy clerk, received a special edition North Carolina wrist watch for her 20 years of service to the Sampson County Clerk of Court’s office. - Amy Grimes, deputy clerk, received an afghan throw imprinted with scenes from North Carolina lighthouses for her 15 years of service to the Sampson County Clerk of Court’s office. - Shurley Ray McCullen Weddle, assistant clerk, received a North Carolina lapel pin, adorned with a Dogwood flower made of copper from the Old Capital Building Dome, for her 15 years of service to the Sampson County Clerk of Court’s office. - Kimberly Chance, deputy clerk, received a beach towel imprinted with the Great Seal of the State of North Carolina for her 10 years of service to the Sampson County Clerk of Court’s office. - - Sharon Carter, deputy clerk, received a limited edition North Carolina print for her five years of service to the Sampson County Clerk of Court’s office. - -

