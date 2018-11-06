Early voters flock to polls

- Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent The voting lines at the Sampson Board of Elections in Clinton stayed long in recent weeks, with 6,338 of the total 8,421 early votes in Sampson cast at the main office. -

Nearly a quarter of Sampson’s registered voters cast ballots ahead of Election Day on Nov. 6 (today), far surpassing the early voting turnout in this county during the last midterm election in 2014, reflecting a boom seen across North Carolina.

One-stop voting kicked off on Oct. 17 and concluded this past Saturday, Nov. 3, with three sites open across Sampson County, including at the Board of Elections Office in Clinton, Garland Town Hall and the Newton Grove Fire Station. The only day in the 18-day period when early voting was not offered in Sampson was Sunday, Oct. 21.

When polls were closed on Saturday, the final day for early voting, there had been 8,421 votes cast, including 6,338 at the Board of Elections Office, 1,480 in Newton Grove and 603 in Garland, according to numbers provided by Sampson Board of Elections director Ashley Tew.

According to the voter breakdown, of the 8,421 who voted early, 2,983 were registered Democrats and 2,429 were Republican. Additionally, there were 1,219 unaffiliated and 11 were Libertarians. Voters included 4,667 females, 3,666 males and 88 “undetermined.” Ethnicity of voters included 5,250 white, 2,832 black, 102 American Indian, 8 Asian, 14 multi-racial, 103 “other” and 112 “undetermined,” the county numbers show.

The 8,421 early voters far surpassed the 6,148 who cast early ballots in the last midterm election in this county back in 2014 — a 37 percent increase — as well as the 6,718 who voted during the entirety of May’s primary in Sampson.

As of May’s primary, there were 38,101 total registered voters in Sampson County, including 13,926 Republicans, 16,337 Democrats, 7,730 unaffiliated and 108 Libertarian. The 6,718 voters in May meant a turnout of less than 18 percent. The 8,421 votes through the end of early voting was good for 22 percent of the registered population.

The early voting boom is a trend being seen across the state. While up, Sampson’s early voting turnout was not on par in terms of the percentage being seen across the state.

As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, more than 2 million voters had cast ballots early in North Carolina, a 73 percent increase over 2014 early voting totals, which tallied 1,174,184. That’s a turnout rate of 28.6 percent so far. Final turnout in 2014, including Election Day, was 44.4 percent.

Election officials said they hoped those numbers would continue their spike on Tuesday’s Election Day.

“We believe the strong early voting turnout, as well as Saturday’s long lines at some sites, are signs that voters are engaged in 2018,” said Patrick Gannon, public information officer for the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement. “We hope this excitement continues on Election Day.”

Facing a mandate by the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement, Sampson devised an early voting plan earlier this year that favored offering more hours over more sites. Less sites and more hours was a compromise made over the course of two summer meetings.

Another option on the table would have offered four off-sites in Garland, Newton Grove, Roseboro and Plain View, but due to the funds necessary to outfit and operate those sites, it would have meant eliminating all weekend voting other than the required final Saturday. Ultimately, the board members agreed that they wanted to have weekend voting and chose to whittle down the number of off-sites to two.

There were three off-sites in 2014, including Garland, Roseboro and Newton Grove. A fourth off-site, in Plain View, was added two years ago. During that 2016 Presidential election, more than 15,000 early votes were cast in Sampson, exceeding early vote totals seen in both 2008 and 2012.

For comprehensive voting information, including a list of all of Sampson precincts, visit sampsonnc.com/departments/boe. The Sampson County Board of Elections can be reached at 910-592-5796.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_logo-2-.jpg The voting lines at the Sampson Board of Elections in Clinton stayed long in recent weeks, with 6,338 of the total 8,421 early votes in Sampson cast at the main office. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_early-vote.jpg The voting lines at the Sampson Board of Elections in Clinton stayed long in recent weeks, with 6,338 of the total 8,421 early votes in Sampson cast at the main office. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

More than 8,400 cast ballots ahead of today’s election

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.