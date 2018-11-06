Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 2 — John Allen Coleman, 37, of 1005 Layton St., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with financial transaction card fraud. Bond not listed; court date is Nov. 13.

• Nov. 3 — Tyrone Devon Bell, 30, of 425 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with habitual larceny, second degree trespass and failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Nov. 16.

• Nov. 4 — Latihf Esannason, 28, of 206 Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting and failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 13.

• Nov. 4 — Lilly May Bradshaw, 46, of 946 Cedar Point Road, Newton Grove, was charged with two counts of simple assault and injury to personal property. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 5 — Jacqueline Matthews Courtney, 34, of 3608 Corinth Church Road, Salemburg, was charged with damage to property. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 29.

• Nov. 5 — Roger Hyden Phillips, 53, of 227 Hamilton Drive, Clinton, was charged with injury to real property and assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 13.

• Nov. 5 — Destiny Nicole Sessoms, 19, of 110 Madeline Lane, Autryville, was charged with breaking and entering, conspiring to commit breaking and entering, felony and larceny. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Nov. 16.

• Nov. 5 — Larry Newton, 24, of of 110 Madeline Lane, Autryville, was charged with breaking and entering, conspiring to commit breaking and entering, felony and larceny. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Nov. 16.

Incidents/investigations

• Nov. 5 — Dacey Horne of Autryville reported the theft of a dirt bike, valued at $2,400.

• Nov. 5 — Bobby Vann of Clinton reported the theft of two shotguns, valued at a total of $2,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

