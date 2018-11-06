Warren’s celebrates 65 years

Photos by Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Joe Warren and wife Linda help a couple customers at their family-owned Warren’s Service Center in the heart of Salemburg. The business marked 65 years with a celebration and some old friends. - Photos by Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Warren’s Service Center was celebrating 65 years on Saturday, with T-shirts and hats worn by employees and those close to the business. - Photos by Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent The family: Joe and Linda Warren, rear center, are joined by their family, including (on left) Joe’s nephew Jacob Van Rooyen, his wife Annie and their boy, JW; (center) Joe and Linda’s daughter Laural and her husband Joel, with their children, Grace and Layton (on Joel’s leg); and (right) Joseph Warren III and his wife, Hannah, who are expecting their first child. - Photos by Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Work shirts over the years were hanging in the shop, including from the Union and Citgo, which spanned nearly half a century, from 1964 to 2012. - - Photos by Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent A race car from Ricky Benton Racing (RBR Enterprises) of Cerro Gordo, N.C., was on display during Warren’s 65th anniversary bash Saturday. The stock car racing team competes in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, as well as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. - -

SALEMBURG — Warren’s Service Center has been a staple in Salemburg and Sampson County for decades, a throwback to bygone days when gas was pumped for you, the owner knew you and your family and everything from a tune-up to a major repair could be handled in house with a smile and a handshake.

For the past 65 years, the business owned by Joe Warren and started by his father Joseph Aaron Warren Sr. has prided itself on just that kind of service. Warren’s Service Center marked 65 years with a celebration on Saturday.

While the branding might have changed a few times over the years — it opened as Pure Oil in November 1953 and was a Union 76 (1964-1993) and Citgo (1994-2012) before taking on the Valero name in 2013 — it has always been Warren’s Service Center.

Warren lives right next door to the business with wife Linda. He takes pride in his status as a Salemburg citizen just as he knows many others do. He knows most everyone in town and has been the mayor of the close-knit municipality for the past three years, succeeding longtime mayor Bobby Strickland.

A lifelong resident of Salemburg, Warren attends Salemburg Baptist Church down the street and has been a volunteer firefighter for well over four decades, also serving on the first responder truck for the Salemburg Fire Department when it was in operation.

Community and family are words that carry a great deal of weight for Warren, and loyal customers and partners are extended family.

Black’s Tire Service was one of the many loyal partners over the years that helped celebrate the business’ anniversary on Saturday. Warren’s has also been affiliated with Sampson-Bladen Oil Company for its entire 65-year run.

“I can’t stress enough how much I appreciate the Clark family for what they have done for us,” said Warren of Sampson-Bladen.

Similarly, it is the customers, the Warrens said, who have ensured that the quaint service station on Main Street in Salemburg has remained prosperous.

“We thank all the customers for their loyal support,” said Linda.

“I have to give credit to Jesus Christ, as well as momma and daddy for starting this and keeping it going,” said Joe. “I have a great family helping me and supporting me; my wife — you can’t get a better wife; and my loyal customers — if I didn’t have the customers I did, I wouldn’t be able to stay in business. We have been so blessed.”

Warren’s Service Center, since it was opened by Warren’s father all those years ago, has always aimed to be more than just a gas station.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, a lot of the quick stop convenience stations were becoming a hallmark of many communities, and were overtaking some of the service stations. That was the beginning of the end for many mom-and-pop operations, one-stop businesses where gas was pumped for you, air was put in tires or a vehicle could be picked up and repaired. All that had to be done was to hand over a set of keys. It was about loyalty, trust and good service.

For those kind of small, family-run establishments to remain open took tenacity and perseverance — and, above all, great service.

“You have to always try to do things better than everybody else,” said Warren, echoing the mantra of his father, who taught his son the importance of hard work.

“Not only are we an auto service center, but a full-service gas station that fills your tank and cleans your windows,” Linda added.

When Joe’s father passed away in 1988, it was up to Joe to continue that tradition. Alongside his family, that’s what he has attempted to do. Joe and Linda have two children, Joseph Aaron Warren III and Laural Warren Faircloth, as well as two grandchildren, Grace and Layton Faircloth, with a third, to be named Joseph Warren IV, on the way.

Joe Jr. said he wants to see Warren’s Service Center enjoy many more years in the heart of his beloved Salemburg.

“I just hope my family will continue it on and I hope I can be here to do this again in 65 more years,” Warren said with a wry smile. “But I doubt it.”

