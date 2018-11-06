Near-sweep for Republicans

Fann - Thornton - Lee - Brisson - - Smith - - - -

Half of Sampson County voted in the midterm election and the result was a familiar one for the Republican Party, which garnered a near-sweep of local and state seats, with other results still pending as of press time Tuesday but those posts also poised to stay red.

Democrat Tammy Grady and Republican Chris Fann went toe-to-toe for the Sampson County Clerk of Superior Court seat, with Fann garnering 10,448 votes (54.31 percent) to Democrat Tammy H. Grady’s 8,788 votes (45.69 percent) to win election to the seat. It has been an eventful year for Fann, who needed a runoff victory over Chris Driver this past summer to gain the Republican Party nomination.

In the sheriff’s race, Republican Sheriff Jimmy Thornton earned his fifth term, amassing 12,157 votes (63.13 percent) to Democrat challenger Freddie Butler’s 7,101 (36.87 percent), a repeat of Thornton’s 2014 victory over Butler.

In the District 3 Sampson County commissioner’s race, incumbent Republican Sue Lee cruised to a win, tallying 3,056 votes (76 percent) to retain her seat against Democrat challenger Willie W. Bowden, Sr., who received 965 votes (24 percent). Lee, who became the county’s first female commissioner four years ago, made a little more history Tuesday in becoming the first female to gain reelection to the board.

The 8,421 early voters in Sampson County this midterm election far surpassed the 6,148 who cast early ballots in the last midterm election in this county back in 2014 — a 37 percent increase. Likewise, the overall turnout also proved larger, with 19,421 of 38,390 total registered voters in Sampson coming to the polls, a 50.6 percent turnout, for this election, compared to 17,627 of 37,778, roughly 47 percent, in 2014.

More than 2 million voters had cast ballots early in North Carolina, a 73 percent increase over 2014 early voting totals, which tallied 1,174,184. That was a turnout rate of 28.6 percent so far. Final turnout in 2014, including Election Day, was 44.4 percent. It was unclear the total statewide voter turnout for Tuesday’s election.

In the N.C. House of Representatives, Democrat Raymond Smith Jr. edged Republican Robert Freeman Sr. for the District 21 seat being vacated by longtime Rep. Dr. Larry Bell. Smith garnered 52.6 percent of the vote to Freeman’s 47.4 percent. Freeman took 62.2 percent of the vote in Sampson County.

N.C. District 22 Rep. William Brisson, who underwent a midterm party swap from Democrat to Republican last year, earned his seventh term, earning 56.7 percent of the vote to Democrat challenger Martin (Tony) Denning, who received 43.3 percent. That voting trend was seen in Sampson, where Brisson took 57.5 percent of the vote.

The N.C. Senate’s District 10 race featured Democrat Vernon R. Moore challenging Republican incumbent Brent Jackson, who was first elected in November 2010 before being reelected three times. He was seeking his fifth term and, with about half the precincts across the district reporting as of press time, Jackson appeared poised for a victory.

Jackson won 62 percent of the vote in Sampson and held a 60-40 advantage over Moore as of 9:30 p.m.

In the Superior Court Judge District 4A race, Republican Henry L. Stevens IV was facing off against Democrat incumbent Albert D. Kirby Jr., who was appointed following the passing of Judge Doug Parsons last year.

Stevens won 59 percent of the vote in Sampson and held a 57 percent to 43 percent advantage over Kirby with less than half of the district results in as of press time.

See clintonnc.com and Thursday’s edition for full results and reaction from each of the races.

District 21 seat stays blue with Smith victory

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

