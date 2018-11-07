Butler Avenue students take on challenge

Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Butler Avenue third-grade student Laken Montgomery has taken on the reading challenge among students and faculty at the school. - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Students in second and third grade from Butler Avenue School perform a musical skit they learned as part of a reading initiative at the school. -

The second and third grade students at Butler Avenue School have taken on a reading challenge, having already read more than 6,000 books since school began in August.

As part of that challenge, the media center has received a facelift, updating and converting it into a 21st century learning environment of open collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking.

“The library is the hub of the school, hosting staff meetings, community meetings, classroom learning, book fair, and library checkout,” Michelle Gainey, media coordinator, said.

According to Gainey, in the fall of 2017, the school partnered with students from Campbell University to assist on the weekends and evenings painting throughout the library and adding blue accent walls to enhance reading interest.

Gainey also received a Lowe’s Toolbox grant and was awarded $5,000 towards the purchase of new flexible seating and tables for the library. The table settings provide for work areas where students can collaborate on projects and research. In addition to the appearance, the library organization of books has had a change.

“Countless hours were spent going through all the fiction books to genrefy the books into categories,” Gainey said. “This allows students to search for books based on interest. Traditionally fiction books are categorized in alphabetical order by the author’s last name. By arranging fiction by genre, students can find what they want to read for pleasure more easily.”

Butler Avenue principal Robert Turlington has also challenged students, and teachers, to be caught reading.

“Teachers are promoting reading in the school in many ways,” Turlington shared.

Enhancing the challenge, golden tickets have been hidden in some of the books as an incentive to encourage students to read and check out library books that may not be as popular to read. When students find a golden ticket, they earn rewards.

“Readers have preferences, and helping students understand and articulate what they like to read and why will help develop their sense as a reader and give them strategies to find reading material they enjoy which will produce reading growth,” Gainey said.

Dr. Wesley Johnson, superintendent for Clinton City Schools, has made visits to all the schools over the last few weeks. During his visits, Johnson said he has witnessed many reading programs being utilized in the schools, but said Butler’s program is impressive.

“It is really impressive to see the reading taking place at Butler Avenue,” Johnson said. “It’s fabulous to see the teachers and the work they are doing there.”

Media center sees facelift during reading effort

