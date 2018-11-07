UMO celebrates ag education

The University of Mount Olive celebrates the new Agriculture and Education building named after Dr. Sandy Maddox, fourth from left. She is with fellow supporters of the university’s agriculture program. - Dr. Sandy Maddox makes a presentation during a dedication ceremony for the University of Mount Olive’s student farm and agricultural campus. - Community members join a dedication ceremony for the student farm and agricultural campus. - Dr. David Poole, president of the University of Mount Olive, makes remarks about the success of the agriculture program. - - Dr. Sandy Maddox and supporters of the agriculture program at the University of Mount Olive celebrate the grand opening of the Agriculture & Education Building. - - U.S. Rep. Jimmy Dixon speaks about agriculture and the University of Mount Olive. - - Audience members listen to presentations during the dedication ceremony. - - A presentation is made during an open house for the new Agriculture & Education Building for the University of Mount Olive. - - Student Rachel Ezzell speaks about her experiences as an agriculture student. - - Joseph E. Scott, the mayor of Mount Olive, speaks during the dedication ceremony. - - Donnie Lassiter, a contributor to the agriculture campus, speaks to the audience. - -

MOUNT OLIVE — Dr. Sandy Maddox spends a lot of time guiding students toward successful careers in agriculture at the University of Mount Olive.

Along with other supporters, Maddox watched a tarp unveil her name on the new Agriculture & Education Building during a dedication ceremony for the George R. Kornegay Jr. Student Farm on the Donnie and Linda Lassiter Agricultural Campus. The facility provides a learning laboratory and research facility for undergraduate students.

“I’m very humbled and honored to be recognized in that way,” said Maddox, director of the Lois G. Britt Agribusiness Center, after the ceremony.

She also serves as the chair of the Division of Agriculture and as an assistant professor. Maddox began her tenure in 2007, and since that time, she made many contributions to the agriculture program. Some of the work includes the creation of new degree programs with concentrations and additional facilities such as raised garden beds, greenhouse, arboretum, agricultural mechanics shops and the recent student farm.

After becoming the director, she increased the number of faculty from being the lone full-time member in agriculture to 11 full-time and six part-time people. Although Maddox received a lot of attention for her contributions, she expressed how it takes other individuals to make the program successful.

“It takes a team and I’m just thankful to be a part of that team,” she said. “I’m truly humbled and appreciative of the Herring family for their recognition of what we’ve done to build this program.”

After the ribbon was cut outside, the celebration continued inside the building, which is the latest addition to farm. It was made possible by private and public funding sources. N.C. Rep. Jimmy Dixon worked with legislators and the Town of Mount Olive to collect public funds for construction. Dixon believes the money has been spent well and said it was a quality building, while echoing the same feelings about the students. The student body represents 60 different counties throughout North Carolina.

“Dr. Maddox and others have done a magnificent job in setting forth the vision of this facility,” Dixon said.

Dixon added that contributors didn’t get involved in agriculture yesterday, but explained how they have a long storied history with farming and earning a living from the soil.

“It was not easy,” Dixon said. “They did not give up. We are now the beneficiaries of their efforts. This represents one generation here of those folks. Here’s another generation of those folks out here. It’s our turn now, to do what our forefathers and foremothers did to make this the greatest nation on the face of the Earth.”

He later compared the growth of the UMO agriculture program to an apple with seeds of production that will continue to help feed the world for many years to come.

“Anyone of us in here can go and take an apple and we can count the seeds in that apple very easily,” Dixon said. “But none of us can take one of those seeds and count the apples in that seed.”

The Herring family, owners and operators of Hog Slat Inc., provided building oversight and additional money. Support for the farming facilities was also provided by the Golden LEAF Foundation; Howard and Sharlene Scott; Donnie and Connie Price; and David and Mary Poole. Additional facilities include two greenhouses and a Quonset building. Future needs include an animal handling facility and a commodity grading, packing, and cooler storage facility.

The Sandy Maddox Agriculture & Education Building consist of three training rooms, two laboratories, a shop area, conference room, and office space. It’s the latest chapter in the history of the student farm. In 2014, Kornegay Jr. and his family donated more than 60 acres to the university. Since then, many individuals made contributions such as help from McKinley and Barbara Price who financed the clearing and preparation for construction site.

Later, university trustee Donnie Lassiter made a contribution to help build the equipment shelter, pesticide and fertilizer storage facility, digging two wells and the installation of a full farm irrigation system. The upgrades were completed in 2018.

Joseph E. Scott, mayor of Mount Olive, said it was an honor to say a few words during the dedication. He remembered being a small boy and visiting with George and Annie Dail Kornegay and his history on the land.

“When George Jr. gave this farm as part of the university’s agriculture program, he left a legacy that will be part of the heart of agriculture in eastern North Carolina as well as the world,” Scott said.

In addition to acknowledging the contributions of agriculture, which feeds 6 billion people, Scott applauded the efforts of Maddox and UMO’s contribution to the field.

“Thank you Dr. Sandy Maddox and your dedicated department that have made this program a shining gem for the university and Mount Olive,” Scott said. “We are the heartbeat of eastern North Carolina.”

Throughout the years, local agribusinesses and individuals donated equipment. In 2016, Barnes Equipment Company donated the first tractor, with others being provided by the Scott family; Tyrus and Wilma Joyce; and Bill and Sue Miller. B&S enterprises developed a lease program for agriculture equipment to help with crop production.

“As we look to the future and our continuing needs, there are many, but I think our overarching vision as program and a faculty is actually two-fold,” Maddox said. “Our first goal for the future is to educate our students so that they have a solid foundation as they into careers or graduate programs in agriculture.”

Currently, there’s a 100 percent job placement rate at the university. Since 2016, more than 90 percent of the students have been employed in rural communities, mostly in the eastern region of North Carolina.

“Our goal for the future is to continue to provide students from rural communities the opportunity to be educated and afford the opportunity to return to the rural communities from which many of them came to become educators, employees and entrepreneurs in agriculture,” Maddox said.

Rachel Ezzell, a senior majoring in agriculture productions systems, is one of students benefiting from the contributions. She said her experience with the student farm has been special. During her freshman year, Ezzell expressed how the facility was hard to imagine.

“Many of us spent our student worker hours picking up trash, rock, and cleaning up the property,” Ezzell said. “A monotonous job, but an important one whether we realized it or not.”

After plans were created, Ezzell was one of the first students in the Forage and Weed Management courses, which was her first experience on the student farm. Some of the hands-on experience involved soil samples, planting forage crops, rotational grazing systems and operating equipment.

“Having a facility dedicated solely to the learning of agriculture is nothing short of amazing,” Ezzell said. “Students can learn in a classroom setting then walk directly outside and apply what they just learned in a real-life agricultural setting.”

After graduating, she plans to pursue a career working with dairy or beef cattle.

“This student farm and the agricultural curriculum has prepared me for anything that the industry throws my way,” Ezzell said. “I am confident that the students that come after me will have the same opportunities that I have had as well as many more as the farm continues to grow and prosper.”

Maddox said the second goal is to instill a work ethic in graduates, along with a passion for agriculture, a prosperity for leadership and a heart for service.

“We will have achieved our overarching vision for this program if our graduates return to these rural communities that so desperately need them, not only as employees, but as leaders and servants. Thank you for this opportunity to share this history and vision and we are hopeful that you will join us along the journey.”

Dr. David Poole, president of the University of Mount Olive, said investments into program will expand beyond eastern North Carolina on a national level. That success takes individuals who were honored and mentioned for their contributions, regardless of how much time they spent on campus.

“We just appreciate what all of you are doing and that’s how a team is built,” Poole said. “But you need a leader and that leader is clearly, Dr. Sandy Maddox.”

Poole, spoke about the contributions of donors such as David Herring, who requested for the building to be named after Maddox, because of her work. Others felt the same way.

“Sandy didn’t feel the same way,” Poole said about the humbled director. “We had to have a come to Jesus meeting in my office about that.”

Remarks were also made by contributors Donnie Lassiter and Herring, who spoke about Maddox being not only an educator, but a mentor as well.

“The kids that they’re sending out of this program are incredible and this program is growing,” Herring said.

On behalf of the Kornegay family, Kevin Kornegay said he was glad to see the university take the family farm and turn it into an agricultural legacy for the agriculture students.

“Our family joins with all of you in sharing the good work that has made George Kornegay’s childhood home a state-of-the-art agriculture community,” Kornegay said.

New building named for beloved professor Maddox

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

