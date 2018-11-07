Riding for diabetes awareness

Cyclist Perry Williams is continuing to raise awareness about diabetes. He recently completed a trip to Raleigh from Salemburg, with goals of raising money for the American Diabetes Association. Before the journey to the states capital, he recently took rides to Clinton and Fayetteville. In 2019, he plans to take a trip to Dillon, S.C. Williams was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2012 and received medical treatment after falling into a coma because of a high blood sugar level. Williams works to promote healthy habits to prevent the disease.

Cyclist Perry Williams is continuing to raise awareness about diabetes. He recently completed a trip to Raleigh from Salemburg, with goals of raising money for the American Diabetes Association. Before the journey to the states capital, he recently took rides to Clinton and Fayetteville. In 2019, he plans to take a trip to Dillon, S.C. Williams was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2012 and received medical treatment after falling into a coma because of a high blood sugar level. Williams works to promote healthy habits to prevent the disease.

