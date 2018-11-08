Jackson wins fifth term to NC Senate

Jackson -

After Tuesday night’s election, Brent Jackson will continue his work in Raleigh as the senator for North Carolina’s 10th District.

The Sampson County native and Republican candidate defeated challenger Vernon R. Moore, the Democrat candidate. The victory will mark his fifth term in the office, which represents all of Sampson and Duplin counties, and a large portion of Johnston County. Jackson said it’s an incredibly humbling experience to be re-elected to serve the people.

“The responsibility that comes with your trust will be my driving factor as we move into the next legislative session,” Jackson said when reached Wednesday. “Yesterday’s election was a great example of people taking an interest in politics and making their voices heard. I am very thankful to all of the voters who turned out for taking part in the democratic process. I am glad voters were able to have their voices heard and ensure that government for, by, and of the people continues.”

According to unofficial results, Jackson collected 62.5 percent (33,260 votes), surpassing Moore at 37.4 percent (19,939 votes). In Sampson County, Jackson amassed 61.7 percent of ballots, while Moore gathered 38.2 percent. The results were also similar in other counties. In Duplin County, east of Sampson, Jackson received 60.7 percent, defeating Moore’s support at 39.2 percent. To the north in Johnston County, it was 64.6 percent for Jackson and 35.3 percent for Moore.

Jackson is a first-generation farmer and has more than 30 years of experience in the field. He co-founded the Jackson Farming Company in Autryville, where he lives with his wife Debbie. The business produces a variety of crops such as watermelons, cantaloupes, flue-cured tobacco and grain commodities.

He was elected in 2010 to the N.C. Senate and served several terms. During his years, Jackson has served as co-chairman of both the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Natural and Economic Resources; and the Senate Agriculture/Environment/Natural Resources Committee.

His recent work also includes serving as the co-chair of the Joint Environmental Review Commission and the Joint Agriculture and Forestry Awareness Study Commission. Jackson is a founding member of the Agriculture and Rural Caucus of the N.C. General Assembly and was elected to the legislative board of the international organization State Agriculture and Rural Leaders in January 2014.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

By Chase Jordan

