Thornton earns fifth term as county sheriff

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton earned a fifth term as Sampson County’s head law enforcement officer, amassing more than 63 percent of the vote to retain his post.

Thornton earned 12,157 votes (63.13 percent) to Democrat challenger Freddie Butler’s 7,101 (36.87 percent), a repeat of Thornton’s 2014 victory over Butler. Thornton won 20 of 23 precincts is cruising to the victory Tuesday. Butler carried Lakewood, Clinton Central and Harrells, while Thornton took the rest.

“I’m fortunate, and certainly I want to thank the people who voted for me and the confidence they continue to feel by reelecting me,” Thornton said when reached Wednesday. “My goal has been from the very beginning to protect and serve the people of this county, and that’s where I’ll stay focused at all times.”

At 67 years old, Thornton has been in the office since he was 51. A lot changes in 16 years, and Thornton expressed his gratitude for those who have been with him along the way.

“My employees make me look good, and that’s what tells the story. I don’t take the credit; I’m quick to give them the credit,” said Thornton. “Are we perfect? No. But we’ve got to keep staying concentrated on protecting everyone in this county. That’s what we’re hired to do and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Prior to becoming sheriff back in 2002, Thornton was district manager of Probation and Parole for 28 years. He is a 1969 graduate of Hobbton High School, earning a BS degree in criminal justice and social work from East Carolina University in 1974 and a master’s in Business Administration from N.C. State in the 1980s. He and wife of 45 years, Betsy, have two sons, Brian and Greg, and three grandchildren.

The sheriff was gathered with family, employees and supporters, as well as other members of the Republican Party involved in races Tuesday, including Senator Brent Jackson. Jackson earned reelection along with many other red candidates in races involving Sampson County, including a clean sweep of local seats, which also included races for Clerk of Court and Board of Commissioners.

“I gather people are confident in how our party runs business,” said Thornton about Tuesday’s local results favoring Republicans. “If someone is in office, you know what you’ve got. It’s someone new coming in that you don’t know. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But we work hard, and I certainly work hard. I do take all of this seriously. It’s really been rewarding.”

Thornton said he was glad to be past another election year, and looked forward to another four years.

“I’m just glad that it’s over. Was I concerned or worried? No. Who knows it better than the one who is in office. We get feedback and have pretty good instincts and impressions if what we’re doing is pleasing and satisfying to the public,” said Thornton, who is known to give his cell phone number out to anybody who needs it. “I hope it remains that way. I’m certainly going to give every ounce of effort to ensure it stays that way.”

