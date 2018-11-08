Habitat’s holiday contest

Courtesy Photo A gingerbread home is displayed during the ‘Gingerbread Community of Hope’ event. - Courtesy Photo The upcoming ‘Gingerbread Community of Hope’ event is allowing people of all ages to submit entries. -

As the Christmas season approaches, the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is inviting community members to participate in a contest full of holiday spirit.

The organization is now accepting entries for the H&H Homes Gingerbread Community of Hope, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 23, during “A Dickens Holiday” festivities, at the Skyview on Hay, 121 Hay St., Fayetteville. During the event, scheduled for 1 to 9 p.m. visitors will watch a gingerbread community come together with a variety of entries.

The mission of Fayetteville Area Habitat is to build home and improve neighborhoods in Sampson and Cumberland counties. A groundbreaking for the first home in Sampson was held in 2017 for a local family on Williams Street, with the assistance of the State Employees Credit Union. With the help of local volunteers efforts continued with a Wall Raising for the home, which is scheduled to be completed before 2019. The organization wants to build several more homes in the Clinton area.

Officials from the organization are encouraging Sampson County residents to get involved in the holiday contest, regardless of their skill level when it comes to making gingerbread houses. A Dickens Holiday is being held in conjunction with the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County and the Fayetteville Downtown Alliance.

“The Habitat team is honored to help kick off the Christmas season with the Gingerbread Community of Hope, a festive way to educate the community on the significance of home and affordable housing,” said Tammy Laurence, CEO of Fayetteville Habitat. “Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. The gingerbread community is such a beautiful illustration of how all pieces come together for the spirit of humanity.”

Attendees will vote for the People’s Choice Award winner. The top creator will receive $250. Voting will take place from 1 to 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 23. Entries must be dropped off between 10 a.m. and noon. Winners will be announced at 7 p.m. All makers must be present for the award ceremony.

In addition to homes, other categories for the People’s Choice Award includes parks, arts and culture, fire department, police department, schools, universities, shops, places of worship and libraries.

There is no cost to enter. Entry forms and wooden bases for the gingerbread houses are available at the Habitat ReStore, 3833 Bragg Boulevard, Fayetteville. The deadline to enter is Nov. 16.

For more information about the Gingerbread Community of Hope, visit www.bit.ly/2Pgri6T or contact Nathan Bright at 910-483-0952 or by email at [email protected]

A gingerbread home is displayed during the ‘Gingerbread Community of Hope’ event. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Holiday_1.jpg A gingerbread home is displayed during the ‘Gingerbread Community of Hope’ event. Courtesy Photo The upcoming ‘Gingerbread Community of Hope’ event is allowing people of all ages to submit entries. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Holiday_2.jpg The upcoming ‘Gingerbread Community of Hope’ event is allowing people of all ages to submit entries. Courtesy Photo

Gingerbread Community of Hope set for this month

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.