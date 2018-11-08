Cast prepares Christmas musical opening

The cast of “A Christmas Story, the Musical” has but three weeks to finish learning their lines before opening night at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov 30. Angela Martin will be teaching the choreography beginning Thursday and this is a most important part of the show so be sure you make rehearsals on those dates. Director Dan Holland is proud of his cast and can hardly wait to get them in front of a lively crowd.
We want to thank Jim Matthews at Matthews Pharmacy and Gifts for sponsoring this delightful event.
Make your plans to see this funny show that will make you appreciate Christmas and the shopping season. Bring the whole family to this show as there is nothing in the show to cause concern.
2019 Season
February — Pocahontas, the Musical
March — Blithe Spirit
May — Sister Act
Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical
August — Memphis
October — The Savannah Sipping Club
December — A Christmas Carol
Theater camp — TBA
This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.
Upcoming shows
A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.
Thoughts until next week
Rudeness is the weak Man’s imitation of strength.
Ability will never catch up with the demand for it.
Praise loudly, blame softly.
Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.