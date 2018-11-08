Cast prepares Christmas musical opening

The cast of “A Christmas Story, the Musical” has but three weeks to finish learning their lines before opening night at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov 30. Angela Martin will be teaching the choreography beginning Thursday and this is a most important part of the show so be sure you make rehearsals on those dates. Director Dan Holland is proud of his cast and can hardly wait to get them in front of a lively crowd.

We want to thank Jim Matthews at Matthews Pharmacy and Gifts for sponsoring this delightful event.

Make your plans to see this funny show that will make you appreciate Christmas and the shopping season. Bring the whole family to this show as there is nothing in the show to cause concern.

2019 Season

February — Pocahontas, the Musical

March — Blithe Spirit

May — Sister Act

Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical

August — Memphis

October — The Savannah Sipping Club

December — A Christmas Carol

Theater camp — TBA

This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.

Upcoming shows

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

Rudeness is the weak Man’s imitation of strength.

Ability will never catch up with the demand for it.

Praise loudly, blame softly.

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

