SCC instructors certified in fork lift operations

Sampson Community College instructors Dustin Hatcher, David Locklear and Barney Grady are the new forklift trainers at the college. -

Sampson Community College wastes no time offering the community more options to learn. Therefore, three of its instructors traveled to Raleigh to become nationally certified lift truck operator trainers. Certifications for the instructors, as well as students who will become certified at SCC, is through the National Safety Council

Barney Grady, Coordinator of Building and Industrial Programs at SCC, says the work to become an actual training is more involved than just learning how to operate a forklift.

“We will be able to train and certify operators for all types of forklifts,” he says. “The three of us will be incorporating in our curriculum programs as well as offering through Workforce Development. We will be able to run customized training for industry by assessing their needs and customizing the training program to fit. Should be great for the college and local industry.”

A forklift is a powered industrial truck used to lift and move materials over short distances. The forklift was developed in the early 20th century by various companies and since World War II, the use and development of the forklift truck has greatly expanded worldwide. Forklifts have become a mainstay in manufacturing and warehousing

“I learned a lot about forklifts and all the OSHA regulations associated with it,” said David Locklear, Industrial System Technology instructor at SCC. “Center of gravity, counterweight, fulcrum—these are all important to know and to teach about when dealing with forklifts. I can use this training to teach rigging and moving here at the college and be able to provide forklift certification for our students.

Forklift hydraulics are controlled either with levers directly manipulating the hydraulic valves or by electrically controlled actuators, using smaller “finger” levers for control. The latter allows forklift designers more freedom in ergonomic design. They are available in many variations and load capacities and can be used for lifting heavier loads, including shipping containers.

Dustin Hatcher is a new instructor at SCC and was excited that the college wastes no time giving him training opportunities. “This professional development was great for me as a new instructor because it provides me with another tool to help educate and certify our students to prepare them for their careers. The course was very safety orientated and will help us to communicate proper use and safety techniques that we can show our students to protect them as they learn to use the forklifts.”

For more information, contact Grady at [email protected] or 910-900-4118.

Sampson Community College instructors Dustin Hatcher, David Locklear and Barney Grady are the new forklift trainers at the college. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_SCCconstruction.jpg Sampson Community College instructors Dustin Hatcher, David Locklear and Barney Grady are the new forklift trainers at the college.