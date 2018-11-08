Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 5 — Brian Chad Block, 52, of 6826 Parkton Road, Parkton, N.C., was charged with larceny of building materials and trespass of real property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 28.

• Nov. 5 — James Edward Cashwell, 36, of 135 Buckhorn Road, Parkton, N.C., was charged with larceny of building materials and trespass of real property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 28.

• Nov. 6 — Corey Alexander Parker, 24, of 44 Jenny Lane, Roseboro, was charged with resisting public officer and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 20.

• Nov. 7 — Michael Glenn Edwards, 51, of 246 Bid Lane, Faison, was charged with assault on a female and simple assault. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Nov. 29.

• Nov. 7 — Carlos Armando Nunez, 47, of 8116 Suttontown Road, Faison, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 20.

• Nov. 7 — Joshua Robert Talbot, 20, of 471 Serenity Lake Drive, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 7 — Justin Allen Hinson, 28, of 315 N. West St., Autryville, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 21.

• Nov. 7 — Bobby Allen Bryant, 37, of 892 Overland Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats, assault on a female, failure to appear on charges of simple assault and served an order for his arrest on child support. Bond set at $1,100; court date is Nov. 21.

• Nov. 7 — Rashawn Hermon Terry, 27, of 80 Pridgen Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $750; court date is Nov. 13.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

