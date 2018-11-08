Have you heard the old song, ‘Christ the Rock that is higher than I”? Do you know what David tells us to do in Psalms 100:4? Are you feeling holiday stress with the spirit of anxiety or holiday happiness with a sweet, sweet spirit of joy tingling from head to toes? These are a few of the things stirring in my heart as we embrace the most wonderful time of the year!

Before finally placing my Granddaddy’s hymnal in the journal where it is safely stored, a page with convinced in capital letters grabs my attention. I read the words that spilled over to the back side of the thin parchment with conviction that the message in song is meant to be shared in this story… ‘for such a time as this’! As you read the words, ask yourself if you are convinced!

“Convinced as a sinner to Jesus I come, Informed by the Gospel for such there is room.

O’erwhelmed with sorrow for sin, I will cry. Lead me to the Rock that is higher than I.

When tempted by Satan my Savior to leave, who sets forth religion as meant to deceive, I’ll claim my relation to Jesus on high – the Rock of Salvation that’s higher than I.

When God from my soul shall his presence remove, to try by his absence the strength of my love. I’ll rest on the promise of Jesus, and try the force of the Rock that is higher than I.

When sorely afflicted and ready to faint, before my Redeemer I’ll spread my complaint;

Midst storms and distresses my soul shall rely on Jesus, the Rock that is higher than I. When weak and encompassed with numberless foes, attempting by happiness here to oppose, I’ll look to the Savior of sinner’s and cry. Lead me to the Rock that is higher than I.

When I my poor feelings with others compare, and learn from reflection what mercies I share;

My backsliding heart is constrained to reply, Lead me to the Rock that is higher than I.

When judgments, O Lord, are abroad in the land…and merited vengeance descends from thy hand.

O’erwhelmed with the sight for protection I’ll fly, and hide in the Rock that is higher than I.

When summoned by death before God to appear, Thy free grace supporting, I’ll yield without fear;

Most gladly I’ll venture with Jesus on high, to enter the Rock that is higher than I!’

The message in this song truly convicts hearts to honor the Great I Am! With reverence and respect, we, the people whom God created, contend from within if we are truly Convinced the Rock is higher than you and I.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays quickly approaching, are you handling holiday hurdles and hectic schedules stressfully or sweetly? Being thankful to be present for another Thanksgiving meal and able to decorate and share Christmas cheer can usher in His sweet, sweet spirit everywhere you are! Take time to enjoy the real reason for the season of celebration where we give thanks and honor the Rock that is higher than you or I!

We can celebrate a Terrific Thanksgiving and Christ centered Christmas when we allude to the scripture David wrote in his 100th Psalm. He was convinced and a man after God’s own heart! Having ourselves blessed Thanksgiving celebrations and Merry little Christmases can happen when we look to Him and know our Savior… God did send!

“Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise. Give thanks to Him; bless His name.”

Realizing that holidays are not happy times for everyone, we should always pay attention to people who are hurting and hollow inside, for those who are not convinced that the Rock can bind wounds and heal broken hearts, and for lonely – left out – looked over people searching for someone to say, “I care and can help you connect with your Maker and Best Friend who will always be there”!

The time for family celebrations is drawing nigh! We could choose to stick our heads in the sand until the holidays pass by or go overboard like Martha asking ‘ Master, why oh why’? She celebrated a huge meal and clean house packed with family and friends. Yet, unlike Mary she failed to take time to sit and talk with Him. Frustration filled her heart with ‘It’s not fair’ her sad reply. Instead of enjoying time with Jesus, she could only sigh!

So, how will celebrations happen in our homes this year? Surely, memories of the way things used to be can cause sadness and some tears. Hurried, hectic schedules can hinder happiness, cause heartache, and spoil holiday cheer. Some people could deal with happenings that fill their hearts with fear. Yet, whatever comes our way whether bad or good, we can celebrate the joy of Jesus who lives within our hearts and enjoy the holiday season from the start.

Take time to enjoy and refuse to overload with more than we can do. Prune unnecessary tasks and make time for Jesus to commune with me and you! He can order our steps and help us get things done while enjoying each day without constantly being on the run. Keep Christ in the center, take time for family and friends, and follow the Holy Spirit’s stirring without asking, ‘why’? Then, we can be convinced and celebrate Christ the rock that is higher than you and I!

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

