You have been elected

We have just completed the mid-term elections in this country. The Democrats now have control of the House of Representatives. The Republicans expanded their control of the US Senate. Many more women have been elected to congress than ever before. Congress is also more diverse than ever before. There are new people in every local political position throughout this country. This was a very defining election.

But there is another election that is more important than any election ever held in the entire world. This election took place before any of us were ever born. It is called the election of “Grace.”

When Peter wrote a letter to the Jews who had been scattered and persecuted as a result of accepting Jesus Christ as the Son of God and as their Savior, Peter called them the “elect.”

In I Peter 1:2, he said, “Elect, according to the foreknowledge of God the Father, through sanctification of the Spirit, unto obedience and sprinkling of the blood of Jesus Christ: Grace unto you, and peace, be multiplied.”

The word “elect,” in scripture means that God has chosen, in eternity past, people who He had determined, would have a relationship, with Him, through Jesus Christ. The Holy Spirit would set them apart for salvation. This is also referred to as the, “Election of Grace.”

Based on what God said to Jeremiah, God knew every individual on earth before they were even born. And before any person was born, God already knew what they would become. God said in Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I formed thee in the belly, I knew thee; and before you came forth out of the womb, I set you apart, and I ordained you…” This is especially true for every believer.

Every believer, before they were born, was set apart by God to receive the election of grace. And thus, receiving and accepting Jesus Christ. That is why there are some Jews today who have accepted Christ as the Son of God, while at the same time, most Jews have not. Those Jews who have accepted Christ are able to do so because of God’s election of grace… That is why we have these words in Romans 11:5-6, which says, “Even so then, at this present time also, there is a remnant according to the election of grace. And if by grace, then it is no more of works: otherwise grace is no more grace: otherwise work is no more work.”

Because of the election of grace, every believer has been elected/selected to receive God’s grace to salvation. That is why we have these following words of scripture. Jesus said in John 15:16, “You have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that you should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain…” Jesus said in John 6:44, “No man can come to me, except the Father which has sent me, draw him, and I will raise him up at the last day.” The Apostle Paul expounded on this divine truth when he said in Ephesians 2:8-10, “For by grace are you saved, through faith; and not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast. For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God has before ordained that we should walk in them.” That is why the bible explicitly says God will not allow any flesh, (us) to glory in His presence. Why, because God has done it all, even before we were born. That is also why God has no respect of person. Not one believer is better than any other believer in the eyes of God.

Unlike the winners of the recent mid-term election you did not have to campaign for votes to receive the greatest gift of all: Eternal Life. You did not have to raise money for a campaign nor did you have to go out and give speeches. God decided, out of HIS own good pleasure. to give you the election of grace. This is why we honor God. This is why we praise God. This is why we worship God. This is why we sacrifice for God. We willing do all these things because we know all that He has done for us. And finally, that is why we are admonished to do this as written in Colossians 3:23, “and whatsoever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men.”

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Owens_2-1.jpg

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the pastor of Kingdom of God Ministries.

