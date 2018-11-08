Ask yourself the reason why

The apostle Peter stated in the first of the epistles bearing his name, “But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear” (I Pet. 3:15). Indeed, we do need to be willing and able to explain to others just why we have any hope of eternal salvation that we might harbor. But, as one might notice from our title, we would like to urge all who harbor any hope of eternal life to ask themselves the reason why. Not everyone that has hope has a legitimate hope or in other words a real hope. Sometimes hope is a false hope or sense of something desired. We have often defined hope as requiring two elements, desire plus expectation. One can have a desire and the expectation be based on some error in their knowledge and understanding of God’s word. Another way of explaining what we are urging is to quote the apostle Paul who said, “Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves” (II Cor. 13:5). Paul also said to, “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good” (I Thess. 5:21). So let us give consideration to a few areas of Christianity in which we might need to ask ourselves the reason why.

Why am I a member of the church that I am a member of? If asked by others, what answer would you give for this question? It really is important that you know the answer and that the answer is a valid answer. Of course, for many the answer is not important to them because they believe that it really does not matter to which church they are a member. Other articles have and will address the fallacy of this belief, so we will focus on the reasons that some state for why they are a member of a particular church. A very large number will, if honest about it, state that they are a member of this particular church or denomination because they were brought up in it. Their parents and maybe even their grandparents were members of it. In other words, it is a traditional thing. I suppose tradition is fine in many things, but not when it comes to serving God. If Saul of Tarsus had followed the tradition of his fathers, he would never have become a Christian, there would never have been an apostle Paul. Others state they are a member of a particular church because it is conviently located. Distance has nothing to do with what is right or wrong. When Jeroboam became king over the northern tribes of Israel, he used the distance argument to influence the people to not make the trip to Jerusalem to worship (I Kings 12:26-30). The truth of the matter was that they were still required by God to make the trip to Jerusalem to worship. Many years later, during the early days of Christianity, we read of a man who lived in Ethiopia who went all the way to Jerusalem “for to worship” (Acts 8:27). How convenient a church is, has nothing to do with whether it is the church you should choose. Other reasons can be stated as well, but really there is just one valid reason to choose one church over another. Jesus said that He would build His church (Matt. 16:18), Jesus died purchasing His church (Acts 20:28) and according to the apostle Paul, Jesus is the savior of His church (Eph. 5:23). That is the church one should choose.

Why is it that I think that I would go to heaven if life ended today? Of course, some do not think they will. Some are doubtful, not sure if they will or not. But, some do confidently proclaim their assurance that if they died today, they have a home in heaven awaiting them. Well, ask yourself for a reason for thinking that. First up is, “I believe that Jesus Christ died on the cross for the sins of man”, therefore I know that I am saved. My friend, the devil believes that and it does not make him saved. Nowhere in the Bible does it say that all one has to do is believe in Christ to have salvation. It does definitely say that one must believe in Christ, but not that such is the only requirement for salvation. Jesus Himself said, “…to those Jews which believed on him, if ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). Thus, Jesus requires obedience to His word, not just faith in Him. The writer of the book of Hebrews stated it this way, “Though he were a Son, yet learned he obedience by the things which he suffered; And being made perfect, he became the author of eternal salvation unto all them that obey him” (Heb. 5:8-9). When the day of judgment comes and we stand before the judgment seat, it will be Christ before whom we stand (II Tim. 4:1; Acts 17:30-31). Paul told the Corinthians, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad (II Cor. 5:10). Judged not by what we believe only, but also by what we have done. Faith only, one’s feelings of salvation or following the teachings of one’s preacher, are poor reasons to have hope of eternity. Knowledge of and obedience to the gospel of Christ is the answer we should be able to give.

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

