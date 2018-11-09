UIS teacher honored for yoga practices

Students practice yoga at Union Intermediate School. - Tanya Robinson-Freeman leads a yoga session at Union Intermediate School, with the assistance of Kristen Mason, a student intern. - Robinson-Freeman - Tanya Robinson-Freeman was recently honored as the Teacher of the Year for the Yoga Foster program. - - Students receive lessons during a yoga session at Union Intermediate School. - -

During a physical education class, Tanya Robinson-Freeman emphasized the importance of “owning who you are” as students meditated on yoga mats.

As the lesson continued, Robinson-Freeman said it would be a boring world without individuality and it’s something they should remember as they enter middle school after leaving Union Intermediate School (UIS).

“It’s very important that you recognize your strengths, your weaknesses and know who you are,” Robinson-Freeman said. “If you don’t, you’ll become somebody else or you’ll have people influencing you to be somebody that you’re not.”

The motivation and yoga practices introduced to UIS by Yoga Foster is making a difference in the lives of students. An announcement was made Wednesday about Robinson-Freeman becoming the Teacher of the Year for the nonprofit organization. The physical education and health teacher was very humbled about the award and appreciates the positive impact Yoga Foster is having on students.

“Now, my fourth-graders are getting used to me saying blow out that candle and smell that flower,” she said about a breathing and meditation technique. “They’ll start laughing because they know where I’m going and what I’m hinting at.”

Yoga Foster began four years ago and now includes 2,500 classroom instructors. It provides training to teachers for movement and mindfulness through yoga. Robinson-Freeman got involved a few years ago through a grant and with guidance from Yoga Foster founder Nicole Cardoza.

“I help teachers bring yoga into the classrooms and we train all of our teachers virtually,” Cardoza said. “Last year, I was visiting really awesome teachers that was doing great work.”

Robinson-Freeman is the first teacher to be honored with the new award which is based on a nomination process. Cardoza is pleased to share the information with supporters who believe yoga is important to have in schools. At UIS, it helps students focus outside of the PE class as well. Robinson-Freeman is grateful for the opportunity and to Principal Jim Workman for embracing Yoga Foster.

“I feel like that is not only help our students, it has helped me to be mindful and self-reflect,” she said. “I’ve given myself some personal time to relax and calm down and think about my emotions and my feelings.”

Kristen Mason, a student intern from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, is also happy to use yoga and helping Robinson-Freeman try new things with it.

“I think having the yoga in the schools is super beneficial because it gives them a chance to relax,” Mason said. “All day, they’re just drilled information and this gives them a chance to stop, focus , relax and reflect. It’s really awesome.”

Robinson-Freeman said she’ll continue to promote yoga and get other teachers interested.

“I think it’s important to push and get other teachers excited about it and apply for those grant to become a Yoga Foster instructor,” she said.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

