Veterans Day program on tap

Proclaimed in 1919 as Armistice Day by President Woodrow Wilson, Veterans Day is now celebrated around the country to honor all those who have served in the United States Armed Services. Sampson County will be a part of that tradition, as it always is, come Sunday when the Veterans Day Celebration will be held.

Sponsored by the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, the Sampson County Veterans Council and the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, the celebration will be held at 2 p.m. While the celebration is typically held on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, Veterans Council director Ann Knowles said they want to allow for everyone to attend their church services before coming out to the celebration.

Sunday’s celebration will feature the Armed Services salute, with colors being presented by VFW Post 7547. Several guest musicians will entertain with songs and the keynote speaker is Deborah B. Gray, retired colonel from the United States Army.

This is the 20th year the celebration has been held in Sampson County, allowing residents to pay tribute to all those who have served their country.

“This is our 20th year recognizing veterans and active duty military,” Knowles said. “We feel like we need to do this every year to recognize these men and women.”

All activities will be held in the larger Prestage Hall, and is free and open to the public.

According to Knowles the yearly celebration is in honor of all the men and women who served in a branch of the military. Sunday’s celebration will be about their service to the country and its people.

“In Sampson County, we honor our veterans every Veterans Day, every Jan. 1 and 365 days a year,” Knowles attested. “The most important dignitaries we have present are each one of you who is here to honor our veterans and the veterans who are here honoring others.”

The Sampson County celebration isn’t just something the Veterans Council throws together each year at the last minute, it’s an idea that is well thought out and constructed. According to Knowles, the council begins planning for the next year’s celebration the day after Veterans Day.

“We want to do our part in making sure the veterans are honored in a good way,” Knowles added.

According to the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, the first celebration of Armistice Day marked the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I. Armistice Day became a federal holiday in 1938 and in 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day. There are approximately 23.2 million veterans in the United States.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

