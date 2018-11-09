Chief Lovette swears oath

Clinton Fire Department Chief Stephen Lovette officially swears the oath of office at Wednesday’s City Council meeting, as Mayor Lew Starling administers the oath. Lovette began in the capacity back in April. A native of Salisbury, N.C., Lovette has been in the fire service for more than three decades, since starting at the Salisbury Fire Department in 1986. -

