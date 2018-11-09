Happenings from Aggieland

With the start of the 2018-19 school year, N.C. A&T continues to add “Points of Pride,” in “charting historic growth as a public, doctoral, higher research activity land-grant institution, reaching records in enrollment, student academic profile, research funding, production of STEM graduates, intercollegiate athletics success and much more.” These words were expressed by Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr., in his August 2018 “Chancellor’s Message.”

N.C. A&T has been about the business of “reaching higher,” building a climate of excellence, collaboration and global reach since its founding in 1891 as a land-grant institution. A&T has consistently “ranked among the top 10 of the nation’s outstanding historically black institutions.” In the most recent N.C. A&T Magazine, Fall 2018 edition, A&T is ranked the No. 1 public HBCU in the nation (U.S. News & World Report, 2019).

At N.C. A&T, the 2018-19 academic year reflects the rich history and traditions, the innovations and accomplishments of the students, alumni, faculty and staff. Early in the new school year, Aggies from each region of the country traveled to Aggieland to witness and celebrate the grand opening of the new Student Center on Sept. 20.

Under the visionary leadership of Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr., N.C. A&T seeks to continue charting progress with its new initiative which creates a five-year strategic plan called “A&T Preeminence: Taking the Momentum to 2023.” Part of that continued momentum will include increases in undergraduate enrollment, with the headcount reaching 14,000 by the fall of 2023. Along with enrollment growth, the plan will seek to improve new freshman average GPA, graduation rates and a growth in public service and community engagement, among other areas.

Currently, in the area of research funding, the N.C. A&T Magazine, Fall 2018, reports, “A&T is one of the State’s three most productive public research campuses, along with NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill.” Another exciting initiative involves N.C. A&T and the telecommunications giant AT&T which will allow AT&T employees access to N.C. A&T online master’s programs. Currently, N.C. A&T has 29 master’s programs in the area of business administration, information technology and technology management.

Additionally, N.C. A&T is one of four institutions of higher education that will benefit from a $9 million National Science Foundation grant for STEM leadership research. This will assist in an effort “to produce a more diverse and competitively trained STEM workforce.”

Few schools have such a rich history as N.C. A&T. And as the heart of the N.C. A&T family, the various alumni chapters across the U.S., including the Sampson County Chapter of the North Carolina A&T State University Alumni Association, Inc., remain committed to maintaining A&T’s rich tradition in academics, research, discovery and community engagement and outreach.

Leading this momentum among the student body is senior Delaney P. Vandergrift who serves as president of the student government association(SGA) for the 2018-19 academic year. A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Delaney is a political science major who spends time extolling the value of HBCUs, while reminding the students of the power of their voices. This same Aggie spirit keeps her busy organizing civic engagement projects on campus. Delaney’s career goals include working in the field of social justice and advocacy.

To be a part of the N.C A&T legacy that has changed the world, join the Sampson County A&T alumni chapter which meets monthly on each second Monday at First Baptist, 900 College St., Clinton, at 6 p.m.