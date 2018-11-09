SRMC welcomes newest member of team

Ferrell -

Sampson Regional Medical Center welcomes the newest member of its medical team, Joshua Ferrell, MD. Dr. Ferrell is Board Certified in Family Medicine and fellowship trained in OB-GYN. He joins Sampson Medical Group as part of the faculty for the hospital’s family medicine residency

Ferrell is excited to be in the Clinton community.

“My first month has been terrific! SampsonRMC’s staff are a joy to work with and there is true compassion for each and every patient,” stated Ferrell about his time in Clinton so far.

Ferrell comes to our community from rural upstate New York where he has spent the last two years practicing full-spectrum family medicine at a federally qualified healthcare center caring for high risk obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics and adult medicine patients. In his previous role, he served as clinical professor of family medicine with faculty appointments at the University of Washington and SUNY-Buffalo. In addition to his family medicine training as a resident, Ferrell additionally completed an obstetrics fellowship.

“We are excited Dr. Ferrell has joined our team. With his special interest in obstetrics and gynecology, he brings a great skill set to our academic training program,” said Dr. John-Mark Miller, DO Program Director of Family Medicine Residency.

Ferrell and his wife have young triplets. They are both happy their relocation puts them closer to family and out of the snow belt region.

Ferrell and other providers at Sampson Regional Medical Group are accepting new patients. For more information call 910-590-0046, or visit www.SampsonRMC.org/SMG.

A Provider Meet and Greet will be held Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 226 McKoy St., formerly the Courthouse Inn.

