Coming together to help

Friends and neighbors Came to the Table for local Hurricane Florence relief efforts Saturday, Oct. 27.

Southern Smoke Barbecue, Harrells Christian Academy, and community sponsors worked together to raise over $7,000 for the North Carolina Baptist Men. As this organization continues to send relief into areas impacted by the storm, they need support in every way possible.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support for those who are in need and are rebuilding their lives,” event organizer Eva Thornton said.

The dinner, which was hosted in the Foundation Center on the campus of HCA, featured delicious recipes from Chef Matthew Register. Guests gathered around linen-clad tables to enjoy traditional southern fare while beloved Carolina classics drifted through the speakers.

“It was great to experience a nice family meal while helping others in the process,” Jodie Nelson, who attended the event with her family, said.

Party Perfect Rentals, US Foods, Heritage Farms, Beach and Barn, and Blue Ribbon Show Services helped to sponsor the evening.

“If we all do a little, then together we can do a lot,” Thornton continued. “Thank you to all who attended and supported this event. It truly shows that in times of trouble, a community can come together and make a difference.”

