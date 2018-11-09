Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 8 — Tony Ray Thigpen, 33, of 202 EJ St., Erwin, was charged with counterfeiting/forgery; obtaining property by false pretenses/swindle/confidence game. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Nov. 16.

• Nov. 8 — Ashton Grant Jackson, 18, of 71 Larry Lane, Dunn, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 29.

• Nov. 8 — Taleisha Danielle Banks, 28, of 806 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer, larceny and assault on a government official and two counts of failure to appear. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Dec. 3.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

