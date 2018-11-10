ROSEBORO — The Town of Roseboro and the North Carolina Department of Transportation will honor an esteemed mayor and American hero during Veterans Day weekend.

A highway dedication ceremony for the late Lt. Cmdr. Rufus Geddie Herring is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the N.C. National Guard Armory, 112 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Roseboro.

He served as a lieutenant commander during the World War II battle of Iwo Jima in February 1945. He was awarded the Medal of Honor and the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Herring served as mayor of Roseboro from 1947 to 1950. Alice Butler, the town’s current mayor, said it’s an honor to recognize the life and service of a lifelong resident and native of the Western Sampson County community.

“Mr. Geddie, as he was known, not only valiantly served his country during World War II, his whole life was define by love and service for his family, his church, and his community,” Butler said about the Congressional Medal Honor of Honor recipient. “I want to thank all involved in making this happen, his family, many dedicated members of our community, and the N.C. Department of Transportation.”

But is one of several speakers scheduled for the event. The others are Ann Knowles, director of Sampson County’s Veteran Services; Jefferson Strickland, former N.C. Board of Transportation members; and the family of Herring.

The section of the highway that will be dedicated is located on the N.C. 24 Bypass between Dowdy Road and N.C. 24 near Little Coharie Creek in Roseboro. An installation date for the signage has not been set yet. The Sampson Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution supporting naming a portion of N.C. 24.

Steve Abbot, of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said a naming committee and board approved the project after it got support from Sampson County. He added that Herring’s contributions are qualities that state officials search for when it comes naming projects.

“He’s an American hero and Medal of Honor winner, which is very impressive,” Abbot said. “That’s the best of the best. He’s not only a military hero and a leader there, but he went on to serve local government as mayor.”

By Chase Jordan cjordan@www.clintonnc.com