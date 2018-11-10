Honoring, remembering

The Honor and Remember Flag is readied to be raised above Newton Grove. The Honor and Remember Flag was created as a national symbol for soldiers who died in combat. - Color guards from Newton Grove American Legion Post No. 133, American Legion Post No. 319 in Clinton and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7547 of Clinton raise the flags of the United States, North Carolina and the Honor and Remember flag during a recent dedication in Newton Grove. - Veterans salute the newly-raised flags during the National Anthem. - Newton Grove Mayor Gerald Darden speaks to a gathered crowd during the dedication of a new monument honoring the sacrifice of America’s soldiers. - - Sampson Veterans Service Officer Ann Knowles talks of the dedication of the men and women of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. There is no greater sacrifice, she said, than to live a life of service. - - A crowd saw history within Newton Grove’s busy town circle, as flags were raised as part of a new monument honoring Armed Forces members who have served and still do. - -

NEWTON GROVE — The thousands of motorists that daily traverse the town’s busy roundabout in northern Sampson County will from here on be greeted by a monument honoring the sacrifice of the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Spearheaded by Citizens Improving Newton Grove (CING), the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and contractors assisted with development of stone structures. Flags were placed at the base of the structures last weekend, just in time to fly proudly for this Veterans Day and many to come.

The roundabout receives heavy traffic from U.S. 13 and 701, and N.C. 50/55 as well as nearby Interstate 40.

CING began working on the project in 2016, although the idea was conceived about three years ago. CING chairperson Laura Warren Wheeler, though absent from the unveiling, was lauded for her leadership throughout the process, along with many others, including Sue Britt, Laura Thornton, Barbara Burch and others.

“This committee has put so many hours into this project, and we thank you so much,” said Mayor Gerald Darden. “Laura Wheeler has played an instrumental role with her vision and dedication and we greatly appreciate her leadership.”

Janet Warren, the daughter of a serviceman, made a request to honor the country’s military years ago, and sparked the idea. With the property being owned by NCDOT, the CING committee contacted state officials for assistance. Following town approval, the project was managed by NCDOT’s Daniel Jones, with assistance from Adam Britt, a NCDOT supervisor. The Baxleys, a father-son team, traveled from Southern Pines every day to work on the monument, “arriving early and leaving late,” Darden noted.

Kenny Bass offered a prayer during the event, thanking God for the people “who had the vision for this project,” the many veterans and soldiers today that fight for their country, here and abroad, and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

“Let these flags serve as a reminder of that sacrifice that was made so that we as Americans can enjoy the freedoms we so often take for granted,” Bass stated.

Color guards from Newton Grove American Legion Post No. 133, American Legion Post No. 319 in Clinton and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7547 of Clinton raised the flags. Along with the United States and North Carolina flags, the flags will include the Honor and Remember flag, which was created as a national symbol for soldiers who died in combat.

The Honor and Remember flag was formed by an organization of the same name, created by George Lutz. His son, George Lutz II, was killed by a sniper’s bullet in Fallujah, Iraq.

Some of the symbolism include a red field to represent the blood spilled by service men and women; a blue star for active service in the military; the folded flag to honor families; and a flame as “an eternal reminder of the spirit that has departed this life yet burns on in the memory of all who knew and loved the fallen hero.”

Sampson Veterans Service Officer Ann Knowles said the new monument, and the flags flying high will be a reminder to soldiers and veterans who travel through the town — the circle is frequented by caravans of soldiers traveling to and from Fort Bragg and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base — that they are not forgotten.

“When they pass through Newton Grove, they will know they passed through a community that loves them,” said Knowles. “It is my hope that all other towns will do something similar.”

The Honor and Remember Flag is readied to be raised above Newton Grove. The Honor and Remember Flag was created as a national symbol for soldiers who died in combat. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_circle-1.jpg The Honor and Remember Flag is readied to be raised above Newton Grove. The Honor and Remember Flag was created as a national symbol for soldiers who died in combat. Color guards from Newton Grove American Legion Post No. 133, American Legion Post No. 319 in Clinton and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7547 of Clinton raise the flags of the United States, North Carolina and the Honor and Remember flag during a recent dedication in Newton Grove. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_circle-2.jpg Color guards from Newton Grove American Legion Post No. 133, American Legion Post No. 319 in Clinton and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7547 of Clinton raise the flags of the United States, North Carolina and the Honor and Remember flag during a recent dedication in Newton Grove. Veterans salute the newly-raised flags during the National Anthem. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_circle-3.jpg Veterans salute the newly-raised flags during the National Anthem. Newton Grove Mayor Gerald Darden speaks to a gathered crowd during the dedication of a new monument honoring the sacrifice of America’s soldiers. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_circle-4.jpg Newton Grove Mayor Gerald Darden speaks to a gathered crowd during the dedication of a new monument honoring the sacrifice of America’s soldiers. Sampson Veterans Service Officer Ann Knowles talks of the dedication of the men and women of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. There is no greater sacrifice, she said, than to live a life of service. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_circle-5.jpg Sampson Veterans Service Officer Ann Knowles talks of the dedication of the men and women of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. There is no greater sacrifice, she said, than to live a life of service. A crowd saw history within Newton Grove’s busy town circle, as flags were raised as part of a new monument honoring Armed Forces members who have served and still do. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_circle-6.jpg A crowd saw history within Newton Grove’s busy town circle, as flags were raised as part of a new monument honoring Armed Forces members who have served and still do.

Newton Grove raises flags, unveils monument

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.