Seminar to motivate women leaders

Moving On with Coaching” is continuing to help people become better leaders.

The organization’s “Stepping Into Your Greatness” is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the North Regional Library, 855 McArthur Road, Fayetteville. The free workshop will focus on leadership development for women. Dr. Jacqueline Howard, founder, is looking forward to the event.

“In this day and time, many people think it’s rare to get something of value for free,” Howard said. “This session is that rare event that will bring value to each participant. Moving on With Coaching is all about helping others and I hope the community takes advantage of this opportunity.”

The workshop topic “Discover Simple ways to Increase Your Leadership Quotient” will include several objectives such as demonstrating poise and self-confidence in challenging situations; identifying strategies to drive a positive perception; and discussing how body gestures impact awareness.

“In this workshop, participants will understand how ones body movements impact how others see you and more importantly, how powerful you feel,” Howard said. “Stillness can create respect, authority and simple changes in your voice can increase credibility focus.”

Howard said participants will also about qualities of good leaders with similar talents and backgrounds.

“They will also learn how to differentiate between a mature leader versus an immature leader,” Howard stated.

Guest presenters are Dr. Janice Brown and Joanne Cox, a business strategist. Howard will also present and offer instruction for self-improvement. She’s a former educator for Clinton City Schools and continued helping community members in various ways. In 2013, she created Moving On with Coaching, with a mission to empower women to embrace uniqueness and improve their communities through faith.

In addition to the organization, Howard is involved with senior ministry at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, serves as a chaplain at Sampson Regional Medical Center, and created the Soaring Eagles Toastmasters club.

For more information, contact Howard at 910-214-0763 or through email at [email protected] Registration information is available online at www.bit.ly/2RGgE70

Event scheduled for Nov. 15 in Fayetteville