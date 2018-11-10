Pipe work to close section of N.C. 411

GARLAND — A section of N.C. 411 in Garland will be closed soon as crews replace three failing crossline pipes to prepare for a resurfacing project.

The work will take place between 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 and 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. Closure of the east and westbound lanes will be between 300 feet north of Elwell Road and the intersection with Gibbs Road.

Traffic will detoured onto Norris Road and U.S. 701 (Garland Highway) to get around closures. Officials from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) are encouraging caution.

“Drivers are urged to pay extra attention when approaching the work zone and on the detour route,” NCDOT officials stated in a news release from Steve Abbot, assistant director of communications. “They should also anticipate possible delays because of the detour.”

Two of the pipes are at one location and the third is at another. Just one location will be closed at a time to allow residents along the road to have access to their homes.

According to NCDOT, the installation of the pipes will help with drainage in the area. It will also reduce the need for future maintenance work in the area. The replacement locations will be patched with base asphalt in advance of the resurfacing of the highway, which is scheduled for Spring 2019.

For additional information visit www.DriveNC.gov or visit’s the department’s social media page at www.bit.ly/2NUnirY

U.S. 421 reopens

The Department of Transportation reopened a route to and from the Wilmington area after the damage from Hurricane Florence.

U.S. 421 which runs parallel to Interstate 40 in the southeastern region of the state, received the most damage from the storm.

With a critical need to restore traffic, transportation officials built a temporary bridge on one side of the road, with a single lane in each direction. This allows drivers to travel through the area while planning for construction of new bridges takes place.