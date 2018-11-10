State TOY urges pupils: Find ‘passion’

Freebird Mckinney, North Carolina Teacher of the Year, visited Clinton High School Thursday and talked with students interested in a career in education. -

Freebird McKinney has taken his students on many adventures, but the most important of those has been the adventure of life.

McKinney currently represents North Carolina as the state’s Teacher of the Year and he visited students at Clinton High School earlier this week to share his journey to becoming a teacher.

“From the first minute my students walk into the classroom, we need to begin to build a relationship,” McKinney said.

McKinney didn’t begin his adulthood as a teacher, instead he was a chef with a passion for something more. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with a degree in philosophy, McKinney says he knew there was more to life that what was before him.

“I have always wanted my students to realize they are significant,” McKinney shared. “There is only one true story that matters.”

While working as a chef, McKinney says he found teaching and from there he answered the call to take an adventure. Now, in addition to teaching history to high school students in Burlington, he works to help raise money for students to take international trips with him in the summer. From the swamps of North Carolina to the safari in Africa, McKinney and his students have been on many journeys.

“I need them to see what is out there in life,” McKinney said about his trips with his students. “Public education and our schools are the vital essence of what is life.”

Growing up, McKinney says he wasn’t as passionate about life and all it has to offer. That, he says, is why he works hard to help students achieve their potential by finding their passion in whatever path they may choose.

“I ask my students to invest in their future by giving me just a small part of their life,” McKinney said. “I want them to realize they have value and meaning.”

McKinney was named the 2018 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year in April at a ceremony in Cary. He will spend the next year traveling through North Carolina as an ambassador for teaching and will travel to Mexico as part of an endowment sponsored by Go Global NC. He also serves as an advisor on the State Board of Education.

N.C. Teacher of Year visits CHS students

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

