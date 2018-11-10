D.A.: No officer wrongdoing

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Waffle House was the site of an arrest back in May that launched an investigation into possible excessive force. The Warsaw Police officer was cleared and the suspect found guilty following an SBI probe and a jury trial this week. -

A 22-year-old arrested at the Waffle House in May was found guilty of the misdemeanor offenses against him. The Warsaw Police officer who took him into custody was also cleared of any wrongdoing following a probe into his use of force.

Anthony Wall, 22, of Fayetteville, was tried in Duplin District Court on Thursday. Over six hours, the state called a dozen witnesses, including customers at the Waffle House, employees, two officers, including Warsaw Police Officer Frank Moss Jr., and an expert on use of force.

Wall was found guilty of resisting, obstructing and delaying a law enforcement officer and was sentenced by Judge Mario Perez of Pitt County to 20 days, suspended for 18 months supervised probation and 48 hours community service. He will have to obtain an anger management assessment and pay costs of court. After 12 months and successfully completing community service, anger assessment and paying costs of court, the probation can be moved to unsupervised.

The State was represented by District Attorney Ernie Lee and Assistant District Attorney Arneatha Gillis. The defendant was represented by Mark Simeon of Durham.

At approximately 11:27 p.m. on May 4, Moss responded to a call about a fight in progress at the Waffle House located on N.C. 24 in Warsaw. Upon exiting his vehicle, Moss reached to activate the body camera but did push the appropriate button. According to Moss, at no time did he intentionally and knowingly fail to activate the body camera.

When Moss entered the Waffle House, he observed a black male, later identified as Wall, being held by another black male, a counselor of Union High School. Moss observed Wall swinging his arms trying to pull away from the counselor. Moss restrained Wall and immediately removed him from the Waffle House. Wall was restrained against the exterior window of the Waffle House and the two struggled as the officer attempted to subdue Wall. Moss continued to give Wall commands to calm down.

Following Wall’s arrest, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on May 9 to investigate whether Moss used excessive force on May 4-5 in making the arrest.

The SBI interviewed seven employees of the Waffle House, 25 customers including Wall, three officers of the Warsaw Police Department including Moss, two deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and one North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper. On Aug. 14, the District Attorney’s Office received a copy of the 706-page SBI written report 47 discs that contained videos of witness interviews, in-car cameras, Waffle House surveillance and cell phone recordings.

After reviewing the SBI reports, witness statements and videos of the incident both inside and outside the Waffle House, District Attorney Ernie Lee said there appeared to be probable cause supporting the charges against Wall, and no evidence backing accusations levied against Moss.

“At no time was Officer Moss disrespectful, belligerent, or anyway unprofessional toward Anthony Wall during the transport,” Lee said in a statement. “The in-camera video depicts that during the transport of Anthony Wall from the Waffle House to the magistrate’s office in Kenansville, Officer Moss was professional and non-confrontational is his contact and brief comments with Anthony Wall.”

At no other time is there any evidence viewed by the prosecutors indicating that Wall’s arrest and the amount of force used by Moss was motivated by race or sexual orientation, Lee noted.

”There is no credible evidence to support that the K9 was in any way used to intimidate, brutalize, or harm Anthony Wall in any way,” the District Attorney said, replying to claims made regarding the Moss’ K9 unit.

Lee detailed the incident and the excess force question.

Pursuant to North Carolina law, an officer can use such force as he reasonably believes is necessary to effect an arrest. The reasonableness of force will be judged from the perspective of the officer on the scene at the time of the incident, according to the law.

Lee said that videos of the incident show Wall, his 17-year-old sister and others entering the Waffle House after 11 p.m. after reportedly attending her prom.

Words were exchanged between Wall and his sister and employees of the Waffle House about one of the tables not being cleaned. Wall and his sister are recorded daring the employees to hit them and using profanity toward the employees, one of which then removed his shirt and clocked out as if to confront Wall. Other employees restrained that employee, while the Union counselor restrained Wall, who was reportedly reaching for pepper spray in his pocket.

That is when Moss arrived and restrained Wall. Lee said there was “insufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt” to prove Moss committed any criminal offense in arresting Wall.

“It appears from the totality of the circumstances that Moss was effecting a lawful arrest of Anthony Wall for the offenses of disorderly conduct and resisting, obstructing, and delaying an officer during the performance of his duties,” the District Attorney stated. “It appears from the totality of the evidence that Officer Moss did not use excessive force to apprehend, subdue, and arrest Anthony Wall. From the evidence, the officer used such force as he reasonably believed necessary to effect an arrest under the totality of the circumstances.”

Guilty verdicts handed down on 22-year-old

